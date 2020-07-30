Surface Disinfectant Market Worth $1,251.6 Million | Growth Drivers & COVID-19 Analysis

PUNE, India, 2020-Jul-30 — /EPR Network/ —

Surface disinfectants are used to prevent microbial cross-contamination and transmission of microbial infections through surfaces in hospitals, pathology labs, and other patient-related areas. They are also used in research laboratories and pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies where human cells are handled and maintained for the purpose of research and development.

These surface disinfectants are used to clean walls/floors, and other surfaces in hospitals and are also used in the disinfection of medical devices and instruments.

How the Market Growth looks like and Industry Segmentation?

The Global Surface Disinfectant Market is expected to reach USD 1,251.6 Million by 2024 from USD 836.7 Million in 2019, at a CAGR of 8.4% during forecast period.

By type, wipes segment to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Wipes segment is projected to register a higher CAGR during the forecast period. Wipes offer several advantages—zero water consumption, lesser chances of cross-contamination compared to liquids, and ease of use. They are predominantly used for medical device disinfection, especially in the case of devices with irregular surfaces wherein the use of liquids or sprays is unfeasible. Due to their high cost, adoption is currently restricted to developed nations only; increasing awareness and the implementation of favorable regulations will support the adoption of wipes in emerging countries.

By application type, In-house surfaces segment to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period

In-house surfaces application segment is projected to register a higher CAGR during the forecast period. The large share of this segment is attributed to the high prevalence of hospital-acquired infections across the globe and the higher volume of disinfectants required to clean these surfaces. Liquids and wipes are commonly used to clean and disinfect in-house surfaces.

Surface Disinfectant Market Dynamics:

Driver: High prevalence of HAIs;

Hospital-acquired infections (HAIs) are nosocomial infections that occur during a patient’s stay at hospitals and related facilities but are not observed at the time of admission. These infections include central line-associated bloodstream infections, surgical site infections, catheter-associated urinary tract infections, hospital-acquired pneumonia, ventilator-associated pneumonia, and Clostridium difficile infections.

The incidence of HAIs is mainly dependent on the patient’s immune status, infection control practices, and the prevalence of various infectious agents around the healthcare facility. Other factors include longer hospital stays, immunosuppression, older age, and stays in intensive care units. Around 20% of such infections occur in the ICUs. The major pathogens causing HAIs include C. difficile, Staphylococcus aureus, Klebsiella, and Escherichia coli. The transmission of pathogens can occur by direct contact with healthcare workers or contaminated environment. Pathogens tend to colonize in warm and moist areas such as the inguinal and perineal areas, axilla, and trunk.

Based on region, the surface disinfectant market is segmented into North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. In 2019, North America is projected to command the largest share of the surface disinfectants market. The large share of this market segment can be attributed majorly to the high prevalence of HAIs and the presence of stringent infection control regulations in the region.

The major players operating in this market are 3M Company (US), Procter & Gamble (US), Reckitt Benckiser Group plc. (UK), Clorox Company (US), and Ecolab (US).