Live Oak Contracting Launches Multi-Phase Project

Jacksonville, FL, 2020-Jul-31 — /EPR Network/ — Live Oak Contracting is pleased to announce they are starting a multi-phase project in Jacksonville, FL. This project will involve seven three-story buildings that accommodate 30 units each for a total of 210 new apartments.

The first phase of the project will consist of the first two buildings. Because Saddle Brook Landings is located next to the equestrian center and Cecil Aquatic Center with easy access to both I-10 and I-295, it is the perfect location for families. The company will break ground on this part of the project in July 2020 and are aiming to complete the two buildings by next summer. The value of the entire project is estimated at $8.2 million and was designed by Mark Macco Architects.

Live Oak Contracting offers a full array of general contracting services for both multifamily and commercial construction projects. They are dedicated to working hard to ensure each of their clients is completely satisfied with the end result. The team offers more than 50 years of experience in the field and have worked on projects in nine states.

Anyone interested in learning about the new multi-phase project can find out more by visiting the Live Oak Contracting website or by calling 1-904-497-1500.

About Live Oak Contracting : Live Oak Contracting is a full-service general contracting firm that specializes in commercial and multifamily construction projects. The team brings more than 50 years of experience to the field and has completed a vast number of projects in several states. The company handles development, rehab, renovation, design/build and tenant improvement projects.

Company : Live Oak Contracting

Address : 100 North Laura Street, Suite 900, Jacksonville, FL 32202

Phone : 904-497-1500

Email : info@liveoakcontracting.com

Website : https://liveoakcontracting.com