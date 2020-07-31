Infogix a Leader in IDC MarketScape for Worldwide Data Catalog Software

Naperville, Illinois, 2020-Jul-31 — /EPR Network/ — Infogix, a leading provider of data management solutions, today announced that the IDC MarketScape positioned Infogix a “Leader” in the report for worldwide data catalog software. Infogix received recognition for its automated, business-aware data catalog software that utilizes crowdsourcing to turn data intelligence into business knowledge.

As data leaders are aware, data lineage helps clients profile and discover data patterns, decipher data quality scores and uncover data’s business meaning. Only Infogix’s Data360 platform delivers business context and knowledge around data directly into the data catalog. Infogix believes this capability clears up data bottlenecks by allowing data owners to deposit any tribal knowledge into a system where data context can be shared across the enterprise. Data360’s advanced capabilities also empower data users to quickly attach individual data assets to different business cases and outcomes.

IDC’s Data Management Software Research Vice President Carl Olofson said, “The demand for high-quality data with detailed business context for enterprise data assets is increasing at a rapid pace. Data intelligence supports business processes, improves organizational data literacy and results in more informed business decisions. We included Infogix as a clear example of this capability.”

Organizations using Infogix’s Data360 receive immediate value from the platform’s industry-specific content that defines common data entities, hierarchies, processes and the relationships between the data entities and processes. Data360 is also unique in its ability to calculate the monetary value of data entities and elements as they relate to the business processes in which the data is used.

Infogix has had a long-term presence in the data management market. The IDC MarketScape report notes companies should consider Infogix when, “You are a global organization with excess of 100 million (local currency) in revenue and in the process of transforming data strategy, processes, and technologies, with an emphasis on understanding data in the context of business processes and use cases.”

“Infogix builds data management solutions with both business and technical users in mind to deliver accurate, high-quality, easily understandable data to users across the enterprise,” said Emily Washington, executive vice president of product management at Infogix. “The IDC MarketScape report further validates the importance of providing a centralized, single source of data knowledge that delivers business context around data, use cases and business processes. The platform empowers all users to immediately derive trustworthy business information from their data catalog.”

Infogix offers an unparalleled combination of data governance, data quality, metadata management and analytics capabilities. This IDC MarketScape report assessment comes after Infogix was positioned as a “Leader” in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for Metadata Management Solutions, an “Innovator” in Bloor Research’s Data Governance Market Update and highlighted in Solutions Review’s listing of the best data catalog tools.

The IDC MarketScape vendor assessment consists of data management products or services whose primary functionality is a data catalog. IDC surveyed all vendors about their data catalog offerings. IDC then investigated to ensure that all products included capabilities and strategies relevant to the needs of data catalog buyers and trends in the data intelligence software market.

To learn more about Infogix and Data360, visit http://www.infogix.com or @infogix. For more information on IDC, go to https://www.idc.com.

About Infogix, Inc.

In Infogix’s fourth decade as an industry pioneer, the company continues to provide large and mid-market companies around the globe with a broad range of integrated and configurable tools to govern, manage and use data. From operations and the office of data to sales, from product and customer service to marketing—users across the entire organization rely on Infogix’s software to remove barriers to data access, accelerate time to insight, increase operational efficiency and confidently trust business decisions. Infogix’s best-in-class retention rate is proof of its customer-centric focus as a partner to thrive in today’s complex data-driven economy. To learn more, visit http://www.infogix.com or @Infogix.

About IDC MarketScape

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor’s position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.