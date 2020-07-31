Asia Pacific To Record Significant Market Growth In The Nisin Market 2020–2025

Chicago, 2020-Jul-31 — /EPR Network/ —

The nisin market is projected to grow at a CAGR of4.5%

According to MarketsandMarkets, the global nisin market size is estimated to be valued at USD 443 million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 553 million by 2025, recording a CAGR of 4.5%. Key factors, such as the increase in demand forclean label ingredient snacks and organic preservatives acrossregions, are projected to drive the growth of the nisin market during the forecast period.

By application,the dairy product segment accounted for the largest share

The dairy products segment is projected to dominate the application segment in the nisin market. For dairy products, such as cheese, nisin is the most preferred and effective preservative due to the heat treatment steps of pasteurization, which does not eliminate all the spores. In addition, milk is sensitive to thermal treatment. Therefore, manufacturers prefer investing in nisin to preserve dairy products.

North America accounted for the largest share in the global nisin market due to the higher acceptability and growing awareness toward clean label products

The global nisin market is segmented region-wise, with a detailed analysis of each region. These regions include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and RoW. The nisin market in the North Americanregion is projected to be driven by the increase in consumer awareness toward organic and clean label ingredients. North America is a key manufacturer of the food & beverage industry.Moreover, North America is one of the leading consumers of dairy products, processed food, and canned food products. Nisin is one of the non-toxic preservative options, which is gaining popularity among manufacturers.

Research Coverage

This report segmentsthenisin market, on the basis ofapplication and region. In terms of insights, this research report focuses on various levels of analyses—competitive landscape, end-use analysis, and company profiles—which together comprise and discuss the basic views on the emerging & high-growth segments inthe nisinmarket, high-growth regions, countries, industry trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.