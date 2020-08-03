Spokes Digital to host a discussion of “Paid Media Mistakes are Costly (Here’s How You Can Fix Them)”

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, 2020-Aug-03 — /EPR Network/ — Spokes Digital, Inc., a leading provider of digital marketing services dedicated to the Cannabis and CBD Product industries, will be hosting a live webinar on “Paid Media Mistakes are Costly (Here’s How You Can Fix It)”. This webinar is a continuation in the series which focuses on the dynamics of digital marketing during this COVID-19 pandemic. Participants will learn various paid media mistakes they are making and what to do to improve paid media performance.

About this Event

Paying to promote content can help you get more exposure. You can pay influencers to represent your products or services, impacting the reach and recognition of your product. Using retargeting, Pay Per Click (PPC) and display ads are an effective and more direct way to drive searchers to your owned media sites like your website, to help increase traffic and/or conversions.

In this webinar, you’ll discover:

Common misunderstandings that lead to major mistakes.

Why your failure to commit is hurting your relationship with would-be buyers…and probably your paid media efforts.

How you’re failing to track and analyze your data.

How a true full-funnel effort takes a full channel commitment.

How you can turn these issues around and start getting a good ROI from Paid Media.

Webinar Details

Date – Thursday, Aug 6th, at 10:00 am PDT

Hosts – Varun Patel, Founder & CEO, and Lauren Laplante, CGO, of Spokes Digital, Inc.

Speaker Bios:

Varun Patel

As founder and CEO, Varun is driven to help clients succeed and grow revenue through Spokes Digital marketing solutions. He decided three years ago to dedicate his company’s digital marketing services to the Cannabis & Hemp/CBD Product industries.

Lauren Laplante-Rottman

As Chief Growth Officer, Lauren provides strategic focus to Spokes Digital and our client relationships. She brings broad business consulting experience and a personal passion for the Cannabis and CBD Product industries.

About Spokes Digital, Inc.

For over three years now, Spokes Digital, Inc. has provided dedicated digital marketing services to the Cannabis and Hemp/CBD Product Industries. Based in the San Francisco area, our data-driven solutions help our clients to increase online visibility & E-Commerce sales. We provide end-to-end digital solutions using the latest marketing technologies and data analytics to help our clients reach a broad audience. Our performance-oriented solutions lead our clients to excel to the top of the Cannabis & CBD Product industries. Our client list includes MedMen, Columbia Care, Fleur Marche, Foria, Get Sava.

Varun Patel, CEO & Founder

Lauren Laplante, Chief Growth Officer

