DSC Laser & Skin Care Center Launches New Products

San Gabriel, CA, 2020-Aug-04 — /EPR Network/ — DSC Laser & Skin Care Center is pleased to announce they have launched two new products to provide better service to their clients. The Nevaline A+ product is a product that protects the skin from the effects of the sun, while the Pro-Nox is a self-administered pain management treatment designed for aesthetic treatments.

The new Nevaline A+ is formulated with a proprietary ingredient that fights against oxidative stress. This product protects the skin from the sun so it remains healthy and firm. It reduces redness and inflammation, while keeping the skin moisturized. Because the skin is smoother, oil production is regulated for a healthier glow. This reduces the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles and improves the presence of acne. This ensures clients can enjoy younger looking skin. The product is only available through DSC Laser & Skin Care Center.

Pro-Nox is a self-administered pain management treatment that can be used during aesthetic treatments. It consists of a combination of 50 percent nitrous oxide, otherwise known as laughing gas, and 50 percent oxygen. This treatment is safe and works quickly to provide relief from any pain, as well as reduce anxiety when going through a treatment. This treatment is administered directly by the patient as needed and is safe for those with a lidocaine allergy or intolerance.

DSC Laser & Skin Care has received many awards during their 15 years of service and is celebrating with prize drawings and gifts for their clients. They have also been hosting monthly virtual seminars through Zoom to provide their clients with information. More information is also available through their YouTube channel.

Anyone interested in learning about the new products or their services can find out more by visiting the DSC Laser & Skin Care Center website or by calling 1-626-285-0800.

About DSC Laser & Skin Care Center: DSC Laser & Skin Care Center is a full-service cosmetic treatment center that is at the forefront of anti-aging clinical research. They offer a vast array of treatment options to help their clients achieve healthier, younger looking skin. Their goal is to help clients achieve their skin care goals in a comfortable, anxiety-free environment.

