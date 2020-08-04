Baker Tilly Launches Blockchain, AI and Cybersecurity Capabilities with the addition of VisionGroup

Singapore, 2020-Aug-04 — /EPR Network/ — Baker Tilly announces the addition of Baker Tilly Vision as its newest network member. With blockchain domain expertise from the VisionGroup, Baker Tilly Vision is a strategic collaboration with Baker Tilly to offer clients bespoke digital solutions in the areas of Blockchain, Artificial Intelligence and Cybersecurity. The tech firm is led by Co-Founders Lim Hui Jie and Philip Wong together with a veteran management team with proven track records in technology, commerce, finance, eGovernment sectors across 6 countries. Baker Tilly Vision is based in Singapore with clientele in Asia and is set to scale operations globally.

With its mission to empower lives by integrating impactful and disruptive technology into everyday life to create a better society and world, the global technology enabler is focused on future-proofing businesses through digital innovation. Driving the adoption of Innovation-As-A-Service (IAAS) to prepare clients as digital frontrunners in traditional economies, the tech firm’s entry into Baker Tilly’s highly-networked ecosystem will provide significant growth synergies for all stakeholders, partners and clients operating in 145 territories alongside 35,000 professionals.

Lim Hui Jie, Co-Founder of Baker Tilly Vision says,

“Technology is a critical component which will determine the success or failure of companies in the future. We are highly excited to work with a top global firm Baker Tilly to embark upon this journey together to assist companies to future-proof and be future-ready.”

Joshua Ong, Managing Partner for Baker Tilly, says,

“We are excited to have Baker Tilly Vision join our network in Singapore. In a rapidly-evolving digital age, innovations serve as natural extensions in our forward-looking service capabilities to support our clients with specialised domain expertise to be future-ready. We look forward to working closely with Philip and Hui Jie.”

NOTES TO EDITORS:

About Baker Tilly Singapore

Baker Tilly Singapore (“Baker Tilly”) is a full-service accounting and advisory firm that offers industry specialised services in assurance, tax, deal advisory, governance and risk, restructuring and recovery, outsourcing and corporate secretarial. We are one of the 10 largest accountancy and business advisory firms in Singapore and a member of Baker Tilly International, a top 10 global network of independent accounting and business advisory firms in 145 territories with 35,000 professionals. As of December 2018, the combined worldwide revenue of independent member firms is reported at US$3.6 billion.

Disclaimer

Baker Tilly TFW LLP trading as Baker Tilly is an independent member of Baker Tilly International. Baker Tilly International Limited is an English company. Baker Tilly International provides no professional services to clients. Each member firm is a separate and independent legal entity, and each describes itself as such. Baker Tilly TFW LLP is not Baker Tilly International’s agent and does not have the authority to bind Baker Tilly International or act on Baker Tilly International’s behalf. None of Baker Tilly International, Baker Tilly TFW LLP, nor any of the other member firms of Baker Tilly International has any liability for each other’s acts or omissions. The name Baker Tilly and its associated logo is used under licence from Baker Tilly International Limited.

Visit www.bakertilly.sg or join the conversation on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.