Veterinary Chemistry Analyzer Market Worth $1,205.2 Million | Analysis and Opportunities During COVID-19 Pandemic

PUNE, India, 2020-Aug-04 — /EPR Network/ —

According to the new market research report “Veterinary Chemistry Analyzer Market by Product (Chemistry Analyzer, Glucometer, Consumables (Panel, Test Strip, Reagent)) Application (Blood Chemistry Analysis, Urinalysis, Glucose Monitoring) & Animal (Companion & Livestock) – Global Forecast” published by MarketsandMarkets™.

Research Methodology:

Top-down and bottom-up approaches were used to validate the size of the global veterinary chemistry analyzer market and estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets. This study estimates the market size for 2017 and projects its demand till 2022. The major players in the market were identified through secondary research and their market revenues were determined through primary and secondary research. Secondary research included the study of the annual and financial reports of the top market players, whereas primary research included extensive interviews with the key opinion leaders such as CEOs, directors, and marketing executives. The percentage splits, shares, and breakdowns of the product markets were determined using secondary sources and verified through primary sources.

Browse 206 market data tables and 24 figures spread through 250 pages and in-depth TOC – Request Research Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=48798056

How Market Growth Looks Like?

The Global Veterinary Chemistry Analyzer Market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.7%, to reach USD 1,205.2 Million.

On the basis of product, this market is segmented into instruments and consumables (panels, kits, test strips, and reagents). The consumables segment accounted for the largest share of the global market. It is expected to register the highest growth during the forecast period. The high growth of this segment is mainly attributed to the increased adoption of the pre-loaded multiple reagent panels and pre-loaded single slide reagent panels by the end users.

On the basis of application, the market is categorized into blood chemistry analysis, urinalysis, glucose monitoring, and blood gas-electrolyte analysis. The blood chemistry analysis segment accounted for the largest share, while the glucose-monitoring segment is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period. The veterinary chemistry analyzer market is further segmented, on the basis of animal type, into companion animals and livestock. In 2016, the companion animal segment accounted for the largest share of the market. This segment is also expected to register the highest growth during the forecast period.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=48798056

Geographical Regions Mapped in Report:

Geographically, the global veterinary chemistry analyzers market is segmented into developed markets and emerging markets. The developed markets comprise the U.S., Canada, Germany, the U.K., France, Italy, Spain, and Japan. This developed markets accounted for the largest share of the global market. However, the emerging markets (including China, India and Latin America) segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

Major Key Players Mapped in Research Report:

Some of the prominent players in this Veterinary Chemistry Analyzer Market are IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (U.S.), Abaxis, Inc. (U.S.), Heska Corporation (U.S.), Randox Laboratories Ltd. (U.K.), ARKRAY, Inc. (Japan), Eurolyser Diagnostica GmbH (Austria), Alfa Wassermann Inc. (U.S.), DiaSys Diagnostic Systems, USA, LLC (U.S.), Diconex SA (Argentina), Chengdu Seamaty Technology Co., Ltd.(China), Biochemical Systems International Srl (Italy), ELITechGroup (France), and URIT Medical Electronic Group Co. Ltd (China).