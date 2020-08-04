Automotive Camera Lenses Market Key Vendors | End-users & Customers Analysis | Rising Demand

CITY, Country, 2020-Aug-04 — /EPR Network/ —

Market Overview:

The Global Automotive Camera Lens Market is estimated to develop at a substantial CAGR of 18.8% for the duration of the prediction. By way of the fast track development of the international market of Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) the demand for automotive cameras soared drastically by way of the market scope, increasing at a positive CAGR for the duration of study.

Key Players:

Sunny Optical Technology

Nidec Group

Hitachi Maxell

Sekonix

Fujifilm

Growth Drivers:

The automotive lens holds the most important share of automotive cameras. Its market is speedily developing.

Promising autonomous driving strategies motivate the improvement of automotive lens. At present, the European Union, the U.S.A., China, Japan, and additional regions have passed strategies to endorse the improvement of autonomous driving. It will prove advantageous to smart car-use cameras. As a result, automotive lens will realize speedy progress such as an important constituent of automotive cameras.

Market Segment:

Key Applications

Passenger Cars

Light Commercial Vehicles

Key Regions

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

South America

Regional Insights:

The statement revises Trades in terms of intake of Automotive Camera Lenses in the market; particularly in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa. It concentrates on the topmost companies operating in these regions.

