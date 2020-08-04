Global Plasma Fractionation Market : Leading Key Players

The plasma fractionation market is projected to reach USD 34.9 billion by 2024 from USD 25.4 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period. The factors such as the growing use of immunoglobulins in various therapeutic areas, increase in plasma collection (and the number of plasma collection centers), and the increasing use of alpha-1-antitrypsin are expected to drive the market during the forecast period.

The plasma fractionation market is an oligopolistic market, with a few players accounting for a major share of the market. CSL (Australia), Grifols (Spain), Shire (Ireland), and Octapharma (Switzerland) are the major players dominating the market. Other prominent players in the market include Kedrion (Italy), Biotest (Germany), Sanquin (Netherlands), China Biologic Product, BPL (UK), Japan Blood Products Organization, Green Cross Corporation (South Korea), Shanghai RAAS Blood Products (China), Beijing Tiantan Biological Products (China) and Bharat Serums and Vaccines (India). Expansions and acquisition are the main strategies adopted by these players to strengthen their position in the market.

CSL

CSL dominates the plasma fractionation market. With distribution channels in over 30 countries and 200 plasma collection centers, CSL has established itself as a significant player in the plasma fractionation market. The company provides plasma-derived products for acute and chronic conditions such as hemophilia, Von Willebrand disease, and primary immune deficiencies.

Apart from North America, the company has a strong presence in Europe, Australia, and Asia. Its strong distribution network is spread across 30 countries and major facilities in Australia, Germany, Switzerland, and the US. This helps the company to make sure its products are available across the globe.

Continuous investment in R&D has enabled the company to emerge as a tough competitor to leading providers of plasma fractionation products. In the last five years, the company invested around USD 2.0 billion to develop and deliver innovative biotherapies; it has more than 1,400 employees dedicated to R&D activities. The company focuses on strategies such as expansions to enhance its presence in the market. For instance, in December 2017, CSL invested USD 174 million for the expansion of its Broadmeadows facility in Melbourne, Australia to increase the production of plasma-derived products including albumin. CSL Plasma opened its 128th collection center in Hungary in 2015 to increase its plasma collection activity in the country. However, the company’s involvement in legal proceedings and the decline in liquidity ratio could hamper its growth to a certain extent. Stringent government regulations and the unfavorable currency exchange rates may also affect the company’s growth in the coming years.

SHIRE

Shire held the second position in the plasma fractionation market in 2018, which can be attributed to its expertise in medical devices, pharmaceuticals, and biotechnology. Shire is a global biopharmaceutical company with a wide product portfolio for differentiated therapies to treat many rare diseases such as hemophilia, immune deficiencies, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and other chronic & acute medical conditions. The company has a strong presence in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Latin America. Its wide geographic presence helps it to strengthen its market globally. To maintain its position in the market, the company focuses on developing new and innovative products. For instance, in November 2016, Baxalta, a subsidiary of Shire launched CUVITRU, a subcutaneous immunoglobulin (Human), in the US for primary immunodeficiency.

The company intends to develop and grow its product portfolio primarily through external innovation, acquisitions, asset purchases, in-licensing transactions, development, supply & distribution agreements, and other strategic partnerships, which will be complemented by ongoing internal R&D efforts. The company has more than 80 state-of-the-art plasma collection facilities in 24 states of the US and at 7 locations in Austria, which helps it to increase its productivity without spending for outsourcing plasma. The company also maintains relationships with other plasma suppliers to meet the market demand for its plasma-based therapies and make itself competitive in the plasma fractionation market. For instance, it has entered into a ten-year contract manufacturing agreement with Sanquin Blood Supply Foundation (Netherlands).

