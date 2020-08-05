Breast Imaging: Errors in Breast Cancer Screening and Diagnosis Growth in Breast Imaging Technologies Market

Pune, India, 2020-Aug-05 — /EPR Network/ — Market growth is largely driven by factors such as technological advancements, the rising prevalence of breast cancer, the increasing number of screening programsas well as rising number of conferences and symposiums focusing on spreading awareness about the benefits of early screening and diagnosis. The emerging markets, growing government and private investments to meet the increasing demand for breast cancer screening, and the improving reimbursement scenario are expected to present a wide range of growth opportunities for market players.

According MarketsandMarkets Research Report – [215 Pages Report] The breast imaging market is projected to grow from an estimated USD 3.7billion in 2020 to USD 5.4 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period.

Breast Imaging Market and Emerging Technologies:

Artificial intelligence

Personalized Medicine

Artificial intelligence- Artificial intelligence is one of the most promising breakthroughs in the field of medical imaging/diagnostic imaging. In breast cancer imaging, AI helps optimize workflows for quicker and efficient detection. AI enables radiologists to locate more cancers without the need to analyze a large number of 3D screening data. The advent of AI technology in breast imaging is gaining momentum across the globe.

Personalized Medicine – Genetic testing is widely used to personalize predictions of risks or susceptibility to a disease condition. With growing research in the field of diagnostic imaging, the trend of an individualized approach for breast cancer screening is growing among individuals across the globe.

Breast Imaging Market and Key End-users:

Key End-user industries for breast imaging products are:

Hospitals & Clinics

Diagnostic Imaging Centers

Breast Centers

Hospitals & Clinics – Large and small hospitals as well as hospitals associated with medical institutions, universities, and cancer clinics are the key end-users of breast imaging modalities. The growth of this segment is primarily attributed to the large number of diagnostic imaging procedures performed in hospitals and increasing inclination of hospitals toward the automation and digitization.

Diagnostic Imaging Centers- Diagnostic imaging centers provide diagnostic services to medical professionals as well as patients required to undergo imaging tests. These facilities are equipped with imaging systems to generate radiologic and electromagnetic images.

Breast Centers- Breast Centers

Breast Imaging Market and Top Companies

