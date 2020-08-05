UV/Visible Spectroscopy Market Worth $1,163.2 Million | Growth Drivers, Segmentation & Geographical Analysis

PUNE, India, 2020-Aug-05 — /EPR Network/ —

According to the new market research report “UV/Visible Spectroscopy Market by Instrument Type (Single-Beam, Dual-Beam), Application [Academic Application (Physical Chemistry Studies), Industrial Application (Life Sciences R&D, Environmental Testing) – Global Forecast” published by MarketsandMarkets™, analyzes and studies the major market drivers, restraints/challenges, and opportunities.

How Market Growth Looks Like?

The UV/visible Spectroscopy Market is poised to reach USD 1,163.2 Million, growing at a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period.

Based on instrument type, the market is segmented into single-beam systems, dual-beam systems, array-based systems and handheld systems. In 2016, the single-beam systems segment is estimated to account for the major share of the UV/visible spectroscopy market. These instruments are routinely used analytical instruments in clinical examination, medicine, petrochemicals, biochemistry, biotechnology, quality control, and environmental protection as they are simple and economical.

Based on application, the market is segmented into academic applications and industrial applications. In 2016, the industrial applications segment is estimated to account for the major share of the UV/visible spectroscopy market. The instruments are used in various industrial fields such as life science R&D, production, quality assurance/quality control (QA/QC) and environmental testing as they are easy to use, flexible, affordable, and scalable.

Major Market Growth Drivers:

Applications of UV/Visible Spectroscopy in Environmental Screening

Growing Use of UV/Visible Spectroscopy in the Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology Industry

Technological Advancement

Increasing Need for Food Analysis

Development of Microvolume Sampling-Capable Instruments

On the basis of region, UV/visible spectroscopy market is categorized into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW). The market is dominated by North America, followed by Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW). Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period.

The major players in UV/visible spectroscopy market include Shimadzu Corporation (Japan), PerkinElmer Inc. (U.S.), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (U.S.), Agilent Technologies Inc. (U.S.) and Hach Company (subsidiary of Danaher Corporation) (U.S.).