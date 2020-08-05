IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (US) and Abaxis, Inc. (US) are the Leading Player in the Veterinary Diagnostics Market

The global veterinary diagnostics market is projected to reach USD 4.00 billion by 2023 from USD 2.63 billion in 2018, at a CAGR of 8.8%. The global veterinary diagnostics market is fragmented with various regional and multinational market players. In 2017, IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (US), Abaxis, Inc. (US), and QIAGEN N.V. (Netherlands) dominated the veterinary diagnostics market. These players together accounted for 50-55% of market share.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=26017452

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (US) was the leading player in the veterinary diagnostics market in 2017. The company has a diversified product portfolio, which comprises a wide range of companion animal diagnostic products and livestock & poultry diagnostic products. IDEXX’s position in the market is attributed to its active R&D activities and wide distribution footprint across the world, which enables it to serve customers in more than 100 countries. To garner a larger share in the veterinary diagnostics market, the company continuously focuses on product developments and launches. For instance, in January 2018, IDEXX launched its IDEXX catalyst SDMA test to analyze kidney function in companion animals. Similarly, in June 2016, IDEXX launched the Rapid Visual Pregnancy Test for cattle, a point-of-care test that can detect an open cow 28 days post-breeding, improving reproductive efficacy, and profitability. In March 2014, the company launched the new Catalyst One Chemistry Analyzer to perform chemistry analysis, electrolyte analysis, and T4 analysis into a single sample run.

Abaxis, Inc. (US) was the second-leading market player in the veterinary diagnostics market in 2017. In the market, the company is largely known for its blood analysis systems. Its dominance in the market can be attributed to its wide range of product offerings and its strong geographical footprint. The company primarily focuses on acquiring and partnering with other market players to strengthen its product portfolio and increase its geographic presence. For instance, in June 2016, Abaxis partnered with the American Animal Hospital Association (AAHA) (US), to develop a wellness testing initiative that is focused on improving compliance for blood diagnostic testing. Similarly, in November 2015, Abaxis signed a five-year supply agreement with the Banfield Pet Hospital (US), to provide its VetScan HM5 Hematology analyzers and associated consumables to all Banfield Pet Hospital locations. These strategies have helped the company increase its footprints in the veterinary diagnostics market.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=26017452

Some of the other players competing in this market are Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US), Neogen Corporation (US), Heska Corporation (US), Zoetis, Inc. (US), ID Vet (France), bioMérieux SA (France), Virbac (France), and Randox Laboratories Ltd. (UK).

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the “Growth Engagement Model – GEM”. The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write “Attack, avoid and defend” strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, “Knowledgestore” connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA : 1-888-600-6441