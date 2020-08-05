Food Processing Ingredients Market worth $55.99 Billion by 2023

Chicago, 2020-Aug-05 — /EPR Network/ —

The report “Food Processing Ingredients Market by Type (Modified Starch & Starch Derivatives, Proteins, Food Stabilizers, Emulsifiers, Yeast, Enzymes, Acidity Regulators, Antioxidants, and Release Agents), Form, Source, Application, and Region – Global Forecast to 2023″, The food processing ingredients market is estimated to be valued at USD 41.40 Billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 55.99 Billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 6.2%. The market is growing, due to a rising global awareness toward the consumption of healthy products, and a booming trend of adopting clean labels, which has led to the increase in the demand for natural food processing ingredients. Additionally, a rapid increase in the adoption of processed food products, due to changing lifestyles, an increase in the number of dual-income households, and working women population have led to the growing demand for food processing ingredients.

Modified starch & starch derivatives are estimated to form the largest segment in 2018

The food processing ingredients market, by type, is estimated to be dominated by the modified starch & starch derivatives segment. The demand for this type of food processing ingredient is majorly derived from various processed food products such as cream fillings, canned products, sauces, and soup mixes. These are typically used as thickeners and stabilizers in such products. The increase in population, a rise in demand for processed food products, and abundant availability of raw materials such as corn and wheat have been aiding market growth for the segment.

Dry food processing ingredients are estimated to form the larger segment in 2018

The dry food processing ingredients market, by form, is estimated to be the larger segment in 2018. The market for dry food processing ingredients is estimated to dominate the market. Dry food processing ingredients are widely used in the market, owing to their provision of better stability in food processing techniques and their ease of handling. Additionally, dry processing ingredients are also subject to minimal thermal damage.

Natural food processing ingredients segment is estimated to be the largest in 2018

The natural food processing ingredients segment is estimated to dominate in 2018 and is also projected to be the fastest-growing through 2023. Increase in consumer preferences for healthy and natural food processing ingredients is expected to be favoring the growth for the market. Consumption patterns in urban areas, influenced by busy lifestyles, represent the enhanced need for food products with health benefits, which are propelling the growth of the natural food processing ingredients market.

Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period

The Asia Pacific market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2018 to 2023. Improved lifestyles and changed consumer perceptions have resulted in a rise in the demand for prepared, convenience, and processed foods in the region. A significant demand for better food quality has also led to improvements in processing and handling units, which has ensured market growth in the region.

This report includes a study of marketing and development strategies, along with the product portfolios of leading companies. It includes the profiles of leading service companies such as Cargill (US), ADM (US), DuPont (US), Ingredion (US), Tate & Lyle (UK), and Kerry Group (Ireland).

