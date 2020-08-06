Odoo Community Becomes Number 1 for Non-Profit Businesses

North Carolina, USA, 2020-Aug-06 — /EPR Network/ — An ERP software designed to accommodate the needs of NPOs

When someone thinks of nonprofit organizations, there is a question about the need for an ERP system in this sector. To be very clear, unlike other organizations that are focused on gaining profits growing faster just to maximize the revenues, NPOs focus on managing and tracking their finances to keep a tab on each penny spent on the various activities. These activities are related to social, environmental, and other issues. But, still, they need ERP software to take care of various aspects of the organizations. Such as management of accounting, donors, volunteers, fundraising, grants, events, promotional campaigns, and much more.

NPOs do not need an expensive ERP because these kinds of organizations are not capable of spending a lot of money just on an IT system or infrastructure. They focus on saving money for the main purpose, which is societal welfare, environmental welfare, and more. Furthermore, it is not only large NPOs but also the smallest of nonprofit organizations that need robust software. This software helps them to manage, control, and track employees, databases, and finances.

The Odoo community understands each and every aspect of the nonprofits. This is why their team has made world-class software for NPOs. As we all know that every nonprofit needs employee, database management, and a financial system to maximize their operational efficiency. It is because they can deliver the mission more effectively.

In the recent survey by a renowned organization, Odoo community is considered as a number 1 for non-profit businesses. There are so many reasons behind it, the most significant reason is, its cost. It is one of the most affordable business management software. Furthermore, there are other reasons, such as easy to use, customizable, integration with third-party applications, and all the features and functionalities that an NPO/NGO needs.

Furthermore, it is not necessary that only profit-seeking organizations need an excellent financial management system. The lack of profit motive does not mean an NPO is least concerned about its finances. On the contrary, it needs finance software more. Because having scarce resources leads to the extra care of its finances and assets. The Odoo community helps nonprofits to maximize the efficiency in allocation. Moreover, the allocation of funds and tracking of operating expenses is also essential to make sure the money will not be wasted and used efficiently. Also, a finance module of Odoo community ensures powerful and smart reporting on operating expenses, salaries, and project funding whether it is short or long term.

Furthermore, there is a unique and specific feature that is necessary in the case of nonprofits, a grant management feature. It helps organizations to maximize productivity while saving a lot of money that they are spending in hiring grant managers earlier. Funds management, Grants management, Fundraising, and Budgets are the crucial element of non-profit organizations. They have to handle multiple funds. Managing all those funds in a single place is only possible with Odoo community non-profits solutions. There are a lot of things, campaign budget management, project budget management, operational expense management, collection of funds from various sources, etc.

All can be managed by the Odoo community, a topmost ERP software solution for NPOs/NGOs. This software lets you maintain a better and healthy relationship with donors that further allows you to collect more funds. Simply manage donors, volunteers, and other contacts in a single place. You can also keep track of membership, it will let you know how many members you have when the membership will expire when to renew the membership and more. Odoo community has made it easier to keep track of all memberships as well as the membership funds. Furthermore, it has a human resource and employee management system. It lets you keep track of all your staff, their performance, as well as their salary.