Colorado Pediatric Hospice Discusses Support For Kids In Pediatric Palliative Care

Englewood, Colorado, 2020-Aug-06 — /EPR Network/ — Kids Care of the Rockies, a Colorado pediatric hospice, recently released a blog discussing support for kids in pediatric palliative care. Entering palliative care can be a difficult and emotional time for children and their families, and the support of a wide range of specially trained professionals can help ease the transition.

Pediatric palliative care provides all the resources necessary when caring for a child with a life-threatening illness. As the child receives curative treatments from their doctors, the palliative care team provides them and their families with helpful services that can make everyone feel more comfortable. This takes the patient’s mental and physical well being into consideration and can include pain management support, counseling services, and other types of therapy, all of which are tailored to the child’s age and condition. Families also benefit from access to their own emotional and spiritual counseling services.

The pediatric palliative care team is made up of a number of trained professionals who have experience in supporting children with serious illnesses. Social workers help families manage the many facets of palliative care, including financial considerations, and connect them to important resources. Nutritionists ensure that pediatric patients are on the right diet, which can change based on the child’s condition and how food interacts with their body as their disease progresses. Children and their families can both benefit from the support of chaplains and the spiritual guidance they can provide, while art and music therapists offer patients a safe and creative way to manage their emotions. Throughout the process, child life specialists explain procedures, diagnoses, and other important information in an age-appropriate way to patients and their families. With the help of these professionals, you and your family can gain valuable guidance and support that can improve your quality of life as you manage your chld’s treatment.

Reach out to Kids Care of the Rockies for more information about pediatric palliative care services and to determine whether your family qualifies for this type of support. Kids Care provides customized palliative care to children and families dealing with life threatening illnesses, with dedicated and professional care teams assigned to each one. Kids Care can be contacted at 303-416-6377 and is headquartered at 750 W. Hampden Ave., Suite 280, Englewood, CO 80110.

