Market Leaders in Infant Formula Ingredients Market

The infant formula ingredients market is estimated to be valued at USD 16.7 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 25.5 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period. The global infant formula ingredients industry is expected to grow due to high growth in the APAC region caused by increasing birth rate, the inability of mothers to lactate, more number of women joining workforce post-childbirth, and companies producing ingredients similar to human milk (such as human milk oligosaccharides). China is the largest player for infant formula ingredients in the global market.

The key players in the sodium hypophosphite market include AAK AB (Sweden), Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited (New Zealand), Carbery Food Ingredients Limited (Ireland), Royal Friesland Campina N.V. (Netherlands), Sachsenmilch Leppersdorf GmbH (Germany), BASF SE (Germany), Koninklijke DSM N.V. (Netherlands), Arla Foods amba (Denmark), Chr. Hansen Holdings A/S (Denmark), Kerry Group plc (Ireland), Lactalis Ingredients (France), Glanbia plc (Ireland), and Vitablend Nederland B.V. (Netherlands).

Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited (New Zealand) is one of the leading players in the dairy nutrition industry. It is a co-operative consisting of 10,500 farmers, who have expertise in the dairy industry. The co-operative offers various ingredient products, such as whole, skim, milk powders, whey concentrates, proteins concentrates, isolates, and blends, among others. The company operates through three segments, namely ingredients, food service, and consumer. Out of this, ingredients is the largest segment for the company and infant formula ingredients comes under this. It offers ingredients for infant formulas through its subsidiary, NZMP (New Zealand), a global dairy ingredients brand of Fonterra. The company has a significant presence in Asia-Pacific and South America.

Royal Friesland Campina N.V. (The Netherlands) is one of the world’s largest dairy companies and was formed as a merger between Royal Friesland Foods and Campina in 2008. It manufactures and sells products, such as dairy beverages, infant nutrition, cheese, and other desserts, and also exports its dairy products worldwide. Its customers include bakeries and catering companies; its infant nutrition ingredients and semi-finished goods are supplied to infant formula manufacturers, food manufacturers, and the pharmaceutical sector. The company operates through four business segments – consumer dairy, dairy essentials, ingredients, and specialized nutrition. The infant formula ingredient segment falls under the ingredient business of the company. It has offices in 33 countries and presence in Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Africa.

