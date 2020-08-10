Garber Communities is now on Campspot

WINTER PARK, Fla., 2020-Aug-10 — /EPR Network/ — Garber Communities, one of Florida’s leading developers of affordable manufactured home communities and RV resorts, has partnered with Campspot.

Campspot is the leading online reservation software for premier RV resorts, family campgrounds, cabins, glamping options and more. Its user-friendly interface makes it easy to book your next RV trip. Described as the Airbnb of camping, users have the power to plan a stay at their fingertips.

Garber Communities has partnered with Campspot to improve the online experience for its guests.“We’re always looking for ways to improve the online experience for our guests,” said Pete Wood, Director of Operations at Garber Communities. “Campspot features the latest in reservation technology with an easy-to-use platform. We’re proud to be a part of this partnership and look forward to serving new and returning visitors alike.”

To book a stay at a Garber Communities RV park, simply go to the company’s RV resorts page and click on the community you would like to visit. Click the blue “book your stay” button on the right-hand side of the page and this will take you directly to Campspot. From here you can select the dates of your visit and number of guests, then search for the right package. You can even select your site on an interactive map or view special offers, all in one convenient place!

Garber Communities is proud to offer the best RV parks in Florida, with five RV communities across the state. Parks include:

Holiday Springs RV Resort in Spring Hill

Orchid Lake RV Resort in New Port Richey

Julia Mobile Home Park in North Fort Myers

Southwind Mobile Home Park in North Fort Myers

SugarMill Mobile Home Park in New Smyrna Beach

All of Garber’s RV Resorts feature natural settings and fun, lively atmospheres, perfect for a weekend getaway or a place to call home! Enjoy resort-style amenities like sparkling swimming pools, well-maintained clubhouses, outdoor picnic areas, nature trails and much, much more.

Looking for more than a quick vacation? New homes are available for purchase now! Rather than driving your RV to Florida every year, why not own a vacation home you can visit year-round? Garber offers affordable Park models starting at just $43,900. Start the good life by calling 407-949-8629 for more information on your next dream vacation home!

About Garber Communities

For more than 30 years, Garber Communities has been a premier operator of manufactured home communities and RV resorts across Florida. With 14 unique communities to choose from, it’s easy to find an affordable dream home or getaway. To learn more about Garber Communities, visit www.garbercommunities.com or call 407-740-8773.

