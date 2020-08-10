Programs To Promote Healthy Lifestyle Among Kids In Killeen

Killeen, TX, 2020-Aug-10 — /EPR Network/ — Healthy lifestyle programs aim to improve physical activity and nutritional habits in children. These programs promote the overall well-being of children. Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Texas offers Healthy Lifestyles programs for kids in Killeen.

The programs help the kids to engage in positive behaviors as well as nurture their well being, set personal goals, and help them grow into self-sufficient adults.

Healthy Lifestyle Programs For Kids

It is a league sports and fitness program for football, basketball, and step and dance teams for youth. This program is offered to kids aged 6-18 years of age. It provides opportunities to improve physical activity, social interaction, and recognition among kids. Members can have fun, get active, and make healthy choices. Passport to Manhood: This program is an effort to engage young boys (8-14 years) in discussions and activities that reinforce character, leadership, and positive behavior. Interactive activities are organized to focus on specific aspects of character and manhood. It also includes a service project where boys learn the importance of giving back to the community.

For more information on programs to promote a healthy lifestyle among kids in Killeen, visit Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Texas at 703 N. 8th Street, Killeen, TX – 76541. You can also call at (254) 699 – 5808, or log on to https://www.bgctx.org/