Dr. Philip Memoli – Effective Natural Detoxification Treatment in NJ

We are constantly being exposed to various toxins from our environment, such as heavy metals, chemicals, radiation, and acids. When these toxins enter our body, they may exert adverse effects which can result in symptoms or disease. As a result of our unique identity called biological individuality.

In order to understand resistance and susceptibility, we need to be familiar with the system designed to protect us and prevent disease.

This system is composed of three sequential parts:

Identification: The Immune System carries out this process. Neutralization: The Detoxification System performs this task Elimination: The Elimination System colon and kidneys work to remove toxins.

Xenobiotics can place a great deal of stress on the entire system. Because of the complexity and toxicity of xenobiotics, the system may break down during the identification and processing stages. If the body successfully manages these stages, the elimination process can be equally as challenging.

The kidneys, which also possess some regenerative and detoxification ability, would be subject to injury, too. Possible injuries include autoimmune glomerulonephritis and nephrotoxicity. When elimination is compromised and the body is burdened with excessive xenobiotics, the system will still attempt to compensate.

In the face of such evidence, how can a diagnosis of toxicity be determined? First, the question of xenobiotics must be resolved. What specific toxins are there, where are they located, and to what extent are they affecting the body?

Second is the overwhelming question of breakdown in the three part system: Identification, Detoxification, Elimination. No biomarkers or laboratory tests exist to reveal the origin or extent of the system’s problem.

