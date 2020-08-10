Karson Foods Donates Entire Marketing Budget

New Jersey, USA, 2020-Aug-10 — /EPR Network/ — Karson Foods has long played an important role in the community by helping to keep people, properties, and assets safe. But more recently during the Covid-19 pandemic, The marketing team at Karson Foods have been putting their marketing budget to better use during the Covid-19 pandemic by donating $1000 to a food relief centre Karson Foods has long played an important role in the community by helping to keep people, properties, and assets safe. But more recently during the Covid-19.

Covid 19 Care Program

During the state shutdown of schools and most child and adult care programs, Karson Food Service is supplying reimbursable meals to anyone in need. We are providing schools and preschools/child care centers that are closed with a grab and go breakfast and lunch. We will prepare the meals at our facility and deliver them to the school or school assigned designated area. The student can pick their meal up from the school or the school’s designated spot, and take it home with them. We can offer this daily, or deliver multiple days at once, depending on the school’s preference. There are a large portion of needy children in the state that count on their school breakfast and lunch often as their only meal of the day. Karson Foods is committed to be your Emergency Meal provider and continues to offer meals even during school and child care closures. We will also provide hot meals to those that have the capability to serve hot. Any program that is need of emergency food during the corona virus outbreak, Karson Food Service is here to fulfill your needs.

About Karson Foods:

Karson Food Service specializes in catered child and Institutional meal programs, servicing Schools, Child Care Centers, Summer Camps, Adult Care Centers and Senior Programs throughout the State of New Jersey. We will create a breakfast, lunch and snack menu that will excite your students or clients. We can also work from your own menu if you desire. Our menu options are limitless and our quality sets the standard for the foodservice industry.

With our staff and loyal employees our food service business has expanded along with our menu selections and contract food services placing us at the front line when it comes to a quality product with exceptional value.

Our school lunch program is a fresh food program. We will work with you and your staff in putting together a comprehensive lunch program. Karson Foods form one of the most professional school lunch program food service businesses in the New Jersey are. Our food service business has expanded our menu along with our selections and contract food services, placing us at the front line when it comes to a quality product with a superior value.