Invertis, Top University in Uttar Pradesh, Announces New Names on Editorial Board

Uttar Pradesh, India, 2020-Aug-10 — /EPR Network/ — Invertis University, one of the top 10 universities in India, is pleased to have brought to the editorial board of Invertis Journal of Management some of the most eminent names and enlightened minds from abroad. A name to be reckoned with career-building programs in technology, management and other walks of life, Invertis University is gradually adapting to the changes brought by the global COVID19 health crisis. In a bid to thrive as the top university in Uttar Pradesh and India at large, Invertis is making research collaboration with renowned international institutes.

Dr. Naishadh V. Desai from Johnson C. Smith University in North Carolina, USA is one of the newly appointed editors on the board of Invertis Journal of Management. A professor of Economics with more than 50 years of experience in guiding over 150 research projects for undergraduate students across the world, Dr. Desai prides himself on being part of Invertis, one of the top 10 universities in UP. Several academic honors including National Science Foundation Scholarship from Vanderbilt University, and New York University’s Scholar in Residence have been conferred upon him.

The editorial board of Invertis Journal of Management has also welcomed Dr. R.D. Sharma, a renowned professor from Livingstone College in the US state of North Carolina. His appointment is a result of the research collaboration between Livingstone College and Invertis, one of the top universities in India.

Dr. Mohammed Z. Shariff from North Carolina’s Livingstone College is another renowned name on the editorial board of Invertis Journal of Management. The top university in Uttar Pradesh, Invertis is pleased to have roped in Dr. Shariff, an associate professor of accounting and a member of the American Accounting Association, the US as well as Australia’s World Business Institute. Having earned a PhD degree in finance and management science from the University of Arlington, Dr. Shariff got exposure to global conglomerates Including Oracle Corporation and Redwood Shores.

Being one of the top 10 universities in UP, Invertis has recently been associated with Professor Bedon as a research collaborator from the University of Trieste in Italy. She has an archive of over 250 articles published to her credit. She boasts the distinction of being awarded the Global Young Researcher Award in Philadelphia.

About Invertis University

Invertis University is a leading center of learning with unmatched excellence in offering career-oriented educational programs in different disciplines of knowledge. Located in Bareilly, UP, Invertis is not just the top university in Uttar Pradesh but one of the top 10 universities in India for different fields of study, such as business management, engineering, fashion designing, journalism, mass communication, hospitality management and social studies. Founded in 1998, Invertis University is recognized by the University Grants Commission (UGC), the Association of Indian Universities (AIU), All India Council of Technical Education (AICTE), the state government of UP and others.

Contact Us :

Invertis Village, Delhi Lucknow Highway NH-24,

Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh Pin – 243 123, India

Phn No. : +91 (0581) 2460442, 2460443, 3390000, 91 96909 55599

Website : https://www.invertisuniversity.ac.in/about-us/overview-and-identity