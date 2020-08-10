Old St Mary’s Church – a Fantastic Venue to Experience Latin Mass in Detroit

Detroit, MI, 2020-Aug-10 — /EPR Network/ — Despite our location in Greektown in the heart of modern Detroit, we are proud to be able to offer a traditional and powerful Latin Mass at Old St. Mary’s Church. Our church is one of the most historic in Michigan and was opened in 1885. The church was constructed in a relatively traditional Roman Catholic style with an American twist, and we feel it is a fantastic venue to experience the beautiful ceremony that is a Latin Mass.

Not only is the architecture of our church special, but we are able to provide the full experience of a Latin Mass, including with traditional Gregorian Chant performed by our male choir and organ music. The Latin language creates a truly unique atmosphere, and the combination of all of these elements makes for an unforgettable experience.

One of Roman Catholicism’s Most Powerful Experiences

If you have yet to experience Latin Mass, you are certainly not alone. Latin Mass is unique to Catholicism and is not held in all Catholic churches. The ceremony is a compelling experience, with the clergy generally wearing traditional religious garments. Most of all of the Mass is carried out in Latin, which creates a unique atmosphere.

In addition, traditional music is performed in Latin during the Mass. At Old St. Mary’s Catholic Church, we are fortunate to have a fantastic male choir to perform Gregorian Chant throughout the services. This beautiful music is a vital part of a Latin Mass, and it makes it a truly moving experience.

All are Welcome!

If you feel you are interested in experiencing one of our Latin Masses, or if you are curious about watching one of these services, you are more than welcome. We strive to create an open and warm atmosphere, and we are more than happy for members of the public to visit the church and experience mass for themselves. You don’t have to be a practicing Catholic or even religious to come and watch a mass you’re interested in doing so.

Please do subscribe to our church bulletin or visit our events calendar for information regarding our schedule and services. You can find both of these on our website. In addition, you are more than welcome to ring us with inquiries at (313) 961-8711. Our community is more than happy to assist you and give you a variety of information about the history and workings of our church and its community.

For more information, visit https://oldstmarysdetroit.com.

Company : Old St. Mary’s Catholic Church

Contact : John Kruse

Address : 646 Monroe Ave, Detroit, MI 48226

Phone : 313-961-8711

Email : rectory@oldstmarysdetroit.com

Website : http://oldstmarysdetroit.com