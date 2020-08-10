DMM Packaging Improves Processes, Builds New Facility

Kingsburg, CA, 2020-Aug-10 — /EPR Network/ — DMM Packaging is pleased to announce they have been working hard to grow and improve their business during the Covid pandemic. As a company representative states, “Challenges are what make life interesting. Overcoming them is what makes life meaningful.” The company has introduced a new robotic system and has recently broken ground on a new facility.

The new robotic system introduced by DMM Packaging works with beverage variety pack lines. It’s primary purpose is to keep the product line moving, even when short on staff, to ensure they are able to keep these products in stock for their customers. This is a valuable asset to companies that may see more individuals calling in sick, as well as risks for a shutdown if a worker is diagnosed with Covid. They will be able to keep up their production, even in the absence of a significant number of workers, so they can continue to serve the needs of their clients.

In addition to the new robotic system, the company recently broke ground on a new facility that will be located in the K Corporate Center. Not only will this new facility offer the company more room to grow, but it will also include 90,000 square feet of space available to lease for other businesses in the area. This will be a great support to the local community and help grow the economy.

Anyone interested in learning about the new robotic line or the new facility under construction can find out more by visiting the DMM Packaging website or by calling 1-559-897-7374.

About DMM Packaging : DMM Packaging is a leading manufacturer of packaging equipment for a variety of industries. They stay on the cutting edge of the latest technology to ensure their clients have the best machines to get the job done. They are dedicated to providing the highest level of service to their customers, even when circumstances may make that difficult.

Company : DMM Packaging

Contact : Nick Wiebe

Address : 2467 Simpson Street, Kingsburg, CA 93631

Phone : 1-559-897-7374

Email : sales@designmachinemfg.com

Website : https://dmmpkg.com