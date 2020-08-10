Industry Players Relied Mainly on Expansions and Acquisitions to Achieve Growth in the Global Microarray Analysis Market

The microarray analysis market is expected to reach USD 5.52 billion by 2023 from USD 3.82 billion in 2018, at a CAGR of 7.6%. The major factors driving the growth of this market are the growth in funding for genomic and proteomic research, increasing incidence of cancer, and growing application areas of microarrays.

Prominent players in the market include Thermofisher Scientific (US), Agilent Technologies (US), and Illumina (US). The key strategies followed by most companies in the microarray analysis market are product launches, agreements, expansions, and acquisitions. The strategy of expansions accounted for the largest share of the overall growth strategies mapped from 2015 to 2018.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=55253403

Thermofisher Scientific held the leading position in the global microarray analysis market in 2017. The company has a strong product portfolio of microarray consumables and services. In order to further expand and maintain its leading position in this market, it focused on inorganic and organic strategies such as acquisitions and expansions. For instance, in March 2016, the company acquired Affymetrix (US), a pioneer in microarray technology and a leader in genomics analysis. In the same year, the company opened its new global headquarters in Waltham, US. Such developments helped the company strengthen its position in the microarray analysis market.

Illumina (US) held the second position in the global microarray analysis market in 2017. The company’s broad portfolio of products include systems, consumables, and analysis tools designed to simplify genetic analysis. The company focuses on acquisitions and expansions to enhance its share in the microarray analysis market. For instance, in 2016, Illumina opened its Solutions Center on the Genopole Campus in Évry, Paris. Furthermore, in 2015, Illumina acquired GenoLogics to strengthen its portfolio of genetic analysis solutions to enhance its position in the market.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=55253403

Agilent Technologies (US) held the third position in the microarray analysis market in 2017. The company is engaged in the manufacturing and marketing of microarray analysis products. To remain competitive in the market, the company pursues the strategy of agreements, product approvals, and expansions. In 2017, Agilent Technologies entered into an agreement with Agendia (Netherlands) to expand their relationship to include the development of an RNA-Seq kit version of Agendia’s currently marketed MammaPrint and BluePrint tests. Such agreements help the company to enhance its product portfolio and market reach.

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the “Growth Engagement Model – GEM”. The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write “Attack, avoid and defend” strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, “Knowledgestore” connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA : 1-888-600-6441