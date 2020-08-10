Pharmaceutical Robots Market to reflect impressive growth in Medical Device Industry

Pune, India, 2020-Aug-10 — /EPR Network/ —

Benefits offered by robotic systems in pharmaceutical manufacturing is a key factor driving the growth of pharmaceutical robots market. The base year considered for the study is 2015, and the forecast has been provided for the period between 2016 and 2021.

What the Pharmaceutical Robots Market Looks Like?

MarketsandMarkets forecasts pharmaceutical robotic systems market is expected to grow from USD 64.37 million in 2016 to USD 119.46 million by 2021, at a CAGR of 13.2% from 2016 to 2021.

Robotic systems provide various benefits to pharmaceutical manufacturing such as lesser space utilization, reduced production downtime, no labor turnover, enhanced health and safety, better waste management, increased production flexibility, improved production output and product quality, and lower operating costs. .

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=210985096

What Drives the Pharmaceutical Robots Market?

The growth of the global Pharmaceutical Robots Market is primarily influenced by the following factors:

Benefits offered by robotic systems in pharmaceutical manufacturing

Conferences and exhibitions to raise awareness of robotic systems in pharmaceutical manufacturing

A robotic system is a type of automation that has multiple axes of motion and can be programmed to perform a function. Some of the benefits of automation include efficiency, saving workers from hazardous environments or repetitive tasks, reducing training overhead, eliminating human error, increasing repeatability and reproducibility, and in cleanrooms, removing the potential for human contamination.

On the basis of application, the global pharmaceutical robotic systems market is segmented into picking and packaging, inspection of pharmaceutical drugs, and laboratory applications. The picking and packaging segment accounted for the largest share of the global pharmaceutical robotic systems market. Factors such as demand for personalized packaging configurations and advantages of robots in pharmaceutical manufacturing such as high speed, accuracy, ability to track and trace, error-free operation, fewer accidents, and better utilization of the floor space are contributing to the large share of the picking and packaging segment.

Recent Developments

In 2016, Kawasaki opened a Tokyo Robot Center Showroom in Odaiba, Tokyo, Japan. The new facility offers robotics-related information.

In 2016, Yaskawa launched the MOTOMAN-MH5BM, a six-axis vertical articulated robot. The robot is ideal for sterile or hygienic environments such as the biomedical field, which includes drug discovery research, pharmaceutical and medical industry, as well as the beverage industry.

In 2016, FANUC collaborated with NVIDIA (U.S.) to implement Artificial Intelligence on the FANUC Intelligent Edge Link and Drive (FIELD) system. This is aimed to increase robotics productivity and bring new capabilities to automated factories across the globe. Moreover, the advances in artificial intelligence aim to allow robots to watch & learn, and improve its capabilities.

In 2016, Mitsubishi established two new Factory Automation (“FA”) centers in Italy and South Africa. With this expansion, the company aimed at expanding the FA product support network in Southern Europe and Africa, along with strengthening and accelerating local customer service.

In 2015, ABB established a new robotics plant at its existing facility in Auburn Hills, Michigan. The expansion is aimed at elevating its product offerings and services to robotics customers in the U.S., Mexico, and Canada. With the expansion, the company becomes the first global industrial robotics company to invest in and fully commit to the North American robotics-manufacturing footprint.

Geographical growth scenario of Pharmaceutical Robots Market:

The pharmaceutical robotic systems market in APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to factors such as the increase in domestic industrial robots companies, flourishing pharmaceutical industry, increasing number of conferences and exhibitions, investments and funding in the industrial robots industry, and Japan’s Robot Strategy.

Request For Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=210985096

Leading market players and strategies adopted

Key players in the Pharmaceutical Robots Market include Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd. (Japan), FANUC Corporation (Japan), KUKA AG (Germany), Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan), ABB Ltd. (Switzerland), Denso Corporation (Japan), Seiko Epson Corporation (Japan), Marchesini Group S.p.A (Italy), Universal Robots A/S (Denmark), Yaskawa Electric Corporation (Japan), and Shibuya Corporation (Japan).

These players are increasingly undertaking marketing and promotions, expansions, agreements, alliances, collaborations, partnerships, product launches, acquisitions, product enhancements, market developments, funding, restructuration, and rebranding to develop and introduce new technologies and products in the market.

Critical questions the report answers:

Where will all these developments take the industry in the mid to long term?

What are the upcoming industry applications for pharmaceutical robotic systems?

To speak to our analyst for a discussion on the above findings, click Speak to Analyst