Starch and Starch Product Market Methodology | Industry Value Chain Analysis | End-users & Customers

Global Starch And Starch Product Market research report offers a complete breakdown of the industry scope, assumptions, segmentation, key strategies, revenue, shares and size of top players. This syndicated research report also provides application, regional, products insights and offer ready, data-driven answers to many industry-level questions.

Market Overview:

The Global Starch And Starch Product Market is subject to witness a substantial growth due to increase in number of application in different vertical such as packaged foods & beverages, and pharmaceuticals sector. 

Key Players:

  • The Archer Daniels Midland
  • Roquette Freres
  • Cargill
  • Emsland Group
  • Ingredion
  • Agrana Group
  • Avebe U.A. 

Growth Drivers: 

Growing demand for starch derivatives as a thickening agent, stabilizer, emulsifier and binder is expected to drive the growth of market over the forecast period. Increasing consumer awareness in regards to health benefits associated with starch and starch product is propelling market demand further.

Changing food habits and growing preference towards healthy appetite, particularly among young population are likely to play critical role in robust market growth, in the recent years. Increasing adoption of starch and starch derivatives as a natural sweetener in energy drinks and non-carbonated soft drinks will increase market penetration.

Market Segment: 

Key Regions

  • North America
  • Europe
  • Asia Pacific
  • Middle East and Africa
  • South America

Regional Insights: 

North America has shown major growth in recent years owing to the rise in the implementation of latest technologies in agriculture sector, changing food habits, increasing preference towards health diets and existence of well-established manufacturing infrastructure. Asia-Pacific region is predicted to hold major market share in the market with massive growth in forecast period. Countries such as India, China and Singapore are leading the Asia-Pacific market with ever-growing population, improved living standards, strong economic growth, and significant investment by leading industry players considering potential growth opportunities in the region.

