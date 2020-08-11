New Wood Trees Ltd: Transform Your Garden With Ornamental Multi-Stem Trees

London, UK, 2020-Aug-11 — /EPR Network/ — New Wood Trees Ltd (https://www.newwoodtrees.co.uk/) is pleased to offer a wide range of ornamental garden trees for those planning to incorporate an aesthetic appeal into their landscaped gardens. Their nursery cultivates multi-stem trees, making them the perfect solution for those who want to beautify their garden instantly and impress their guests.

Their multi-stem trees have broader canopies and an enhanced overall presence that can make an immediate impact on your garden project. These trees are sold once they reach sizes around one to five metres, being large enough to give off an immediate aesthetic vibe. To make these trees even more aesthetically pleasing to the eye, they are carefully pruned by highly-skilled tree specialists who use excellent pruning techniques and know-how to develop a beautifully shaped crown. These specialists also ensure that the pruned tree has a natural look with no obvious signs of pruning techniques applied.

New Wood Trees pride themselves of cultivating all their multi-stem trees in the UK, making them fully acclimatised to the British climate and environment. Moreover, their trees are grown in the Devon soil with their roots in the ground instead of being container-grown. This tree planting technique ensures that every tree grows to their full potential and as healthily as can be, so clients can appreciate their beauty for a long time.

When buying from New Wood Trees, clients are highly encouraged to make a personal appointment and visit their nursery to view the multi-stem trees in person. This will allow customers to choose the perfect ornamental tree, meeting their garden requirements as well as personal expectations. The nursery also offers a Contract Growing Service, letting clients pre-order trees and have them delivered in the summertime. According to them, “You can specify exactly what you want, from the variety, quantity and sizes of the trees to the date delivery needs to be fulfilled, eliminating the risk of being forced to accept whatever is available closer to the planting date”. Prices will also be agreed in advance, ensuring a fixed cost and delivery date.

About New Wood Trees

A New Wood Trees is committed to providing a huge range of multi-stem trees for those who want to transform their gardens beautifully. Established by Philip and Tiffany Nieuwoudt in 2008, their 35-acre site has grown over 90 different tree varieties, becoming one of the UK’s leading brands of quality multi-stem trees. They offer an in-house delivery service to any location in the UK all year round, ensuring that every tree is carefully delivered to clients on time and in excellent condition. For interested parties, call 01803 782 666 or email at info@newwoodtrees.co.uk. Alternatively, fill out their contact form at https://www.newwoodtrees.co.uk/contact-us.