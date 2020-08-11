Nashville Religion Communicators Council Hears the Facts on Human Trafficking

Nashville, TN, 2020-Aug-11 — /EPR Network/ — The Nashville Chapter of the Religion Communicators Council (RCC) meets monthly to talk about topics of interest and hear from professionals in religious communications.

The Religion Communicators Council (RCC) is an interfaith association of religion communicators at work in print and electronic communication, marketing and public relations. The Nashville Chapter meets monthly at rotating locations to learn about other faith traditions, learn from fellow communicators and gain professional development opportunities.

Due to the onset of COVID-19, RCC members have been meeting virtually, for the most part, since March. The August meeting was no different and took place over Zoom with special guest from Free for Life International.

Free for Life is a non-profit organization with the mission to identify, assist, and restore life to the victims and survivors of human trafficking. Their vision, while simply stated, is bold, “freedom for all.”

“We’re so glad to have Free for Life present to the RCC in any capacity,” says Julie Brinker, RCC Communications Coordinator and Community Affairs Director of the Church of Scientology, “It is one of the most important human trafficking awareness and restoration organizations in the country.”

Free For Life presented the facts to RCC Members, “Slavery is the current reality for over 40 million people around the world. It happens in every major city, every neighborhood. It affects every race and every nationality, and it has to stop.” The organization also provided two links to free webinars on the myths and misconceptions of human trafficking and how COVID-19 has affected human trafficking. Both links are available from the RCC website, Nashville Chapter page.

The RCC has members from every faith group and walk of life including Baha’is, Christians, Jews, Muslims, Scientologists, Sikhs, Hindus and more. The RCC, founded in 1929, is an association of communications professionals who work for and with a diverse group of faith-based organizations in the areas of communications, public relations, advertising and development.

The RCC provides opportunities for communicators to learn from each other. Together, RCC members promote excellence in the communication of faith and values in the public arena. For more information about the Religion Communicators Council, visit religioncommunicators.org/nashville-chapter.