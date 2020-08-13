Algoworks Wins the Prestigious ComHQ’s Editor’s Choice Award in the Category ‘Top App Development Company’

SUNNYVALE, United States, 2020-Aug-13 — /EPR Network/ — Algoworks, a multinational B2B IT Services firm, has announced it has earned the esteemed honor “Top app development company 2020″ award. In appreciation of India’s leading private companies, COMHQ declared this, honoring those companies’

Innovations, technologies, and culture across the sectors concerned.

Ajeet Singh, Co-Founder and Director, Algoworks, thanks to the countless efforts and the expertise of incredibly diverse teams, continuously reaching out to consumers and making their views a worldwide reality. Speaking about the achievement, he said “For clients, it is not about finding the right software outsourcing vendor, rather a trusted product development partner who can build commercial-grade, enterprise-strength software, and help them succeed. And that is exactly what we help our clients with.”

About COMHQ Editor’s Choice Awards:

ComHQ Editor’s Choice Awards are presented to services and products that belong to the highest echelons of the industry. The winning criteria comprise the company’s prolific work portfolio, impressive clientele, their global presence, and the soaring user reviews and ratings they have garnered at ComHQ.

Algoworks stood out as a clear global champion, scoring triumphantly high on ComHQ user ratings and reviews platforms, collated from millions of business buyers who vouch for its services.

About Algoworks:

Algoworks is an Information Technology Company providing end-to-end product development services in association with 80+ partners globally. Operating chiefly from its California office, Algoworks is reputed for its partnership with Fortune 500 companies such as Amazon, Dell, Salesforce, and Microsoft. The company’s key IT service offerings include Mobility, Salesforce, DevOps, UI/UX, and Enterprise Application Integration. For more information visit https://www.algoworks.com/