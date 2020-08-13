Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market Worth $1.63 billion | Growth Opportunities | Impact of Covid 19 Detailed Analysis

PUNE, India, 2020-Aug-13 — /EPR Network/ —

According MarketsandMarkets Research – The Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market is projected to reach USD 1.63 billion, at a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period.

Market Dynamics:

Opportunity:Monitoring of biosimilars in autoimmune diseases;

Anti-TNF-alpha biologics are proving to be an effective treatment for autoimmune diseases, such as rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). With the increasing healthcare costs as well as patent expirations, the number of R&D activities focusing on the development of biosimilars have increased over the last few years. The launch of biosimilars in the market is increasing the need for the better understanding of potential differences in biosimilar immunogenicity as well as their safety and efficacy profiles as compared to their precursors. For instance, TNF-alpha blockers, such as infliximab and adalimumab, both can trigger immunogenicity responses and researchers have hypothesized that their biosimilars drugs (CT-P13) may also promote immunogenicity. Therefore, it is vital to develop methods for the TDM of biosimilar drugs for autoimmune diseases to ensure effective patient care.

TDM assays provide a tool for measuring the drug level of CT-P13 (Remsima and Inflectra). The Infliximab Drug Level ELISA has been tested and shown to successfully cross-react with and accurately quantify levels of CT-P13 in patient samples. This will help the study of therapeutic biologic drug concentration optimization to understand how to avoid dose toxicity. Hence, combining TDM with biosimilar drugs will prove to be an effective strategy for improving the efficacy of biologics for the treatment of autoimmune diseases at an affordable cost.

Based on technology, the therapeutic drug monitoring market is classified into immunoassays and chromatography-MS. The immunoassays segment is expected to account for the largest share of this market in 2018, mainly due to the increasing incidence of chronic and infectious diseases and technological innovation. Immunoassays are easy to perform and do not require specialized training. Most of the analyzers are automated, making them user-friendly; they also have rapid turnaround times, require smaller sample volumes, and are high-throughput.

Based on the class of drugs, the therapeutic drug monitoring market is segmented into antiepileptic drugs, antibiotic drugs, immunosuppressant drugs, antiarrhythmic drugs, bronchodilator drugs, psychoactive drugs, and other drugs. The antiepileptic drugs segment is expected to account for the largest share of the therapeutic drug monitoring market in 2018. Antiepileptics are the most frequently monitored class of drugs due to their narrow therapeutic range and challenging pharmacokinetics.

Geographical Regions Mapped in Report:

The APAC market is projected to register the highest growth during the forecast period. Growth in this region can be attributed to the huge demand for better healthcare services; increasing incidence of chronic and infectious diseases; rapid development in healthcare infrastructure in developing countries such as India, China, and South Korea; growing healthcare research investments in this region; and increasing per capita income of the middle-class population.

Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market Key Players;

The key players operating in the TDM Market are F. Hoffmann-La Roche (Switzerland), Siemens Healthineers (Germany), and Abbott (US).