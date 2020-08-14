BTI Joins Massachusetts Biotechnology Council

Cambridge, MA, 2020-Aug-14 — /EPR Network/ — Brookline Transportation, Inc. (BTI), a Mayflower Van Lines agent specializing in commercial, lab, medical, science and residential moving, recently became a member of the Massachusetts Biotechnology Council. BTI joins a rather prominent list of more than 1300 members from Massachusetts companies mostly in the life science and healthcare fields.

“Over the years, we’ve done a considerable number of lab moves for life science companies all over the country. With a significant number of those types of companies near our home office in Hanover, it just made too much sense to join the Mass Biotech Council,” said George Rohlfing, owner of the family-owned and operated Brookline Transportation, Inc (BTI). “We look forward to taking advantage of the many networking and professional development opportunities that come with a Mass Biotech membership.”

According to the Massachusetts Biotechnology Council website, “Mass Bio is a not-for-profit organization founded in 1985 that represents and provides services and support for the #1 life sciences cluster in the world. Mass Bio’s mission is to advance Massachusetts’ leadership in the life sciences to grow the industry, add value to the healthcare system, and improve patient lives.”

Mass Biotech’s membership consists of 1300-plus members dedicated to preventing, treating, and curing diseases through transformative science and technology that brings value and hope to patients. Among that membership are companies like BTI that serve those companies.

BTI offers enhanced packing, storing and transport services available for laboratory moves originating in the continental United States. Those services cover the intricacies of moves for medical, industrial and educational labs. That includes customized containers to match the size and delicacy of a particular piece of equipment. The customization can also take into consideration the temperature requirements of the equipment being shipped.

In addition to the planning and actual move, BTI lab relocation services include coordination with facilities and IT staff at both origin and destination to ensure a smooth transition for the lab to reopen ASAP at the new location. Additionally, BTI’s lab relocation division can offer storage options on both ends of a move should the facility need time to assimilate the new lab into the building.

For complete information on BTI’s lab relocation services, please visit https://www.usamover.com/workplace/lab-science-equipment-moves/ or call 800-766-7724.

For more information on the Massachusetts Biotechnology Council, visit https://www.massbio.org/.

About Brookline Transportation, Inc. (BTI):

Since its founding in 1943, BTI has coordinated and executed thousands of commercial and residential moves throughout the greater Boston area to Cape Cod. A Mayflower franchise, BTI has the capability to conduct international and cross country relocations.

BTI’s services include: Professional Packing; Special Crating; Storage, Loading & Unloading Services, Workplace services, Medical Devices and Lab & Scientific Relocations. For more information on Brookline Transportation services, visit https://www.usamover.com/workplace/lab-science-equipment-moves/ or call (781) 561-1033 1-800-766-7724.

