JK2 Scenic adds Andrew Gagel as Vice President

APOPKA, Fla., 2020-Aug-14 — /EPR Network/ — JK2 Scenic, a leading specialty contractor, today announced the addition of a new member of the leadership team aimed at helping the company build on its already exponential growth. Andrew Gagel will join JK2 Scenic as the Vice President.

In his role, Andrew will be responsible for executing business plans, managing special projects and navigating economic obstacles and barriers. He will also manage accountability within the company.

“We are excited to be investing in the future of JK2 Scenic, and with Andrew’s help, I am confident we will continue to strengthen our team,” said Julie Holmes, president and principal of JK2 Scenic. “He has rich experience helping businesses structure their organizations for growth and integrating the vision across the company. We are eager to see how he can help us build on the foundation we’ve set at JK2 Scenic.”

Over the last 25 years, Andrew has worked in the consumer goods industry in various operational, sales and marketing roles. Most recently he served as President of Paradise Grills, an Orlando-based manufacturer and retailer of outdoor summer kitchens. Prior to that, he spent six years as Vice President at Gale Pacific USA, where he was successful in developing programs at every major retailer in North America.

Andrew emphasizes honesty, integrity, respect and collaboration in all he does and is excited to get to know the JK2 Scenic team.

JK2 Scenic is a specialty contractor handling unique projects in the retail, theme park, entertainment, hospitality and restaurant industries. The company has been honored numerous times for its outstanding growth and exceptional work, both inside and outside the industry.

For more information about JK2, visit www.jk2.com.

About JK2 Scenic

JK2 Scenic focuses on building dreams and bringing unique construction visions to life in a creative way. The company specializes in themed architectural millwork, custom props and specialty items for retail, attraction, entertainment, hospitality and restaurant clients. Founded in 2008 as part of the JK2 family of companies, JK2 Scenic became its own company in 2017. Led by President Julie Holmes, the company has seen amazing growth and has been honored numerous times, receiving multiple Associated Builders and Contractors Eagle Awards and making the Orlando Business Journal’s Fast 50 list. JK2 Scenic provides creative solutions to uncommon ideas and has worked with world-class theme parks and national brands. For more information about JK2 Scenic, visit jk2scenic.com or call (407) 880-8400.

Media Contact:

William Wellons

Wellons Communications

407-339-0879

will@wellonscommunications.com