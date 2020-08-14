Factors Driving the Blood Meal Market

The blood meal market is estimated to account for a value of USD 1.8 billion in 2019 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.0% from 2019, to reach a value of USD 2.1 billion by 2025.

Posted on 2020-08-14

The report Blood Meal Market by Source (Poultry, Porcine, and Ruminant), Application (Poultry Feed, Porcine Feed, Ruminant Feed, and Aquafeed), Process (Solar Drying, Drum Drying, Ring & Flash Drying, and Spray Drying), and Region – Global Forecast to 2025″, The market for blood meal is estimated to be valued at USD 1.8 billion in 2019 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.0% from 2019 to 2025, to reach USD 2.1 billion by 2025. The growing feed industry is one of the major factors driving the growth of the blood meal market, as feed plays a major role in the global food industry. The increasing use of blood meal ensures safe and nutritious feed for animals.

Report Objectives:

  • To define, segment, and project the global market size for blood meal
  • To understand the structure of the blood meal market by identifying its various subsegments
  • To provide detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and industry-specific challenges)
  • To analyze the micromarkets, with respect to, individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total blood meal market
  • To project the size of the market and its submarkets, in terms of value and volume, with respect to the regions (along with their respective key countries)
  • To profile key players and comprehensively analyze their core competencies

The blood meal market, on the basis of application, is subsegmented into porcine feed, poultry feed, ruminant feed, and aqua feed. The demand for poultry products remains high in emerging countries of the Asia Pacific, resulting in the slaughter of animals. Thus, a large amount of blood is released from animals, creating opportunities for blood meal manufacturers. In addition, the rise in the consumption of poultry products in this region due to the increased demand for protein-rich foods is projected to drive the blood meal market in the coming years.

The poultry blood segment is estimated to account for the largest share in the blood meal market in 2019. Poultry blood is the most preferred raw material, which is used to produce blood meal due to its high amino acid content, particularly Lysine. Majority of the key players such as Boyer Valley (US), Valley Proteins Inc. (US), TerraMar Ingredients LLC (Chile), and FASA Group (Brazil) offer blood meal products that are made up of poultry blood meal.

The Asia Pacific region is projected to account for the largest share in the market during the forecast. The growing population and urbanization have encouraged consumers to opt for animal-source foods, which are some of the key factors that are driving the Asia Pacific blood meal market.

This report includes a study of marketing and development strategies along with the product portfolios of leading companies in the blood meal market. It includes profiles of leading companies such as Darling Ingredients (US), Terramar (Chile), West Coast Reduction (Canada), Valley Proteins, Inc. (US), Ridley Corporation (Australia), Allanasons Private (India), The Boyer Valley Company (US), FASA Group (Brazil), Sanimax (Canada), APC, Inc. (US), and Apelsa Guadalajara (US).

Key questions addressed by the report:
  • What are the new application areas for blood meal that companies are exploring?
  • Which are the key players in the blood meal market and how intense is the competition?
  • What kind of competitors and stakeholders such as blood meal companies, would be interested in this market? What will be their go-to-market strategy for this market, and which emerging market will be of significant interest?
  • How are the current R&D activities and M&A’s in the blood meal market projected to create a disrupting environment in the coming years?
  • What will be the level of impact on the revenues of stakeholders due to the benefits of blood meal to different stakeholders‒‒from rising revenue, environmental regulatory compliance, to sustainable profits for the suppliers?

