Wimgo Names SocialSellinator “Top Ranked San Jose Digital Marketing Agency”

San Jose, USA, 2020-Aug-17 — /EPR Network/ — SocialSellinator, the digital marketing agency for business success, today announced it has been named the top-ranked San Jose Digital Marketing Agency by Wimgo. After a comprehensive review, San Jose Digital Marketing Agencies were reviewed based on their reputation, expertise, service quality, consistency, and customer service, with SocialSellinator awarded the top rank.

“Wimgo’s recognition is a direct result of the hard work, client marketing performance, genuine care, and consistent quality our team delivers,” said SocialSellinator’s founder, Katja Breitwieser.

“Our clients love our dedication to consistently delivering measurable business results and our marketing expertise that’s focused on aligning marketing and sales. It’s easy for organizations to get lost in the noise. With our proven approach to marketing strategy and development of content that engages audiences, we generate clicks, increase leads, and drive revenue for our customers,” Breitwieser continues.

SocialSellinator’s digital marketing services include:

Since 2017, SocialSellinator has partnered with recognized B2B and B2C brands from a broad range of industries, such as HR, IT/High-Tech, Financial Services, and Food/CPG. Clients include Aerospike, Allied Pain & Spine, Escalon Services, Florida Pain Relief Centers, Frontdesk AI, ON24, Proofpoint, Spicely Organics, and VentureHealth.

A nationally recognized agency, SocialSellinator helps brands grow through data-driven digital marketing that engages customers, increases leads and drives business. SocialSellinator’s ranking is at https://wimgo.com/s/ca/san-jose/digital-marketing-agency/.

For more info, read our blog or follow SocialSellinator on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

About SocialSellinator

SocialSellinator is a full-service digital marketing agency for startups, small and mid-size B2B/B2C businesses. Our clients benefit from increased brand awareness and leads, created by our data-driven approach to social media marketing, content marketing, paid social media campaigns, and search engine optimization (SEO). Visit www.socialsellinator.com for more.

Contact:

Katja Breitwieser

katja@socialsellinator.com

408-656-3214