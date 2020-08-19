Merchant Family Agency Unveils New Website Design

Suwanee, Georgia, 2020-Aug-19 — /EPR Network/ — Merchant Family Agency, a Suwanee personal insurance agency, has recently unveiled a new website design showcasing their personal insurance, business insurance and specialty insurance products. The new site better reflects the company vision and features a few key upgrades from the original site design. This new website was created in order to make it easier for potential clients to learn about their insurance brokerage business while also giving the look and feel of the site a major facelift by modernizing the design. The team at Merchant hopes that this new website will demonstrate their level of care and attentiveness towards each client that they serve.

In the new website, visitors will find that the new site has undergone some major changes including a completely updated home page with highlights of what sets their business apart. In addition, it also features an easy-to-navigate home menu that provides easy links to each of their most important service offerings. The team at Merchant Family Agency is proud of the look and feel of this new site and hope that potential clients will be able to find the information they are looking for much more easily than before.

The Merchant Family Agency offers comprehensive insurance services that cover a variety of areas including personal, business, as well as specialty insurance plans. The new website offers information regarding their team, experience, mission, as well as a full list of insurance plans that they offer. The agency offers insurance plans that cover auto, flood, homeowners insurance, business owners, workers comp, general liability, restaurants, and more. They are proud of their ability to offer insurance plans that can properly cover families and businesses alike and give them peace of mind that they are fully protected and working with a team of experts.

With the addition of this new website, Merchant Family Agency hopes that potential clients will be able to more easily learn about the insurance services they offer and how they go above and beyond for each and every client they serve. For more information, contact Merchant Family today at 407-707-6418 or visit the new website at https://merchantfamilyagency.com/

###