Bring on the Best of R&R with Newly Launched Plant IQ Organics

Littelton, CO, 2020-Aug-19 — /EPR Network/ — Plant IQ Organics is on a mission to help people reclaim the calm back in their stressful lives and enable great sleep with their range of new high-quality CBD products.

Realizing​​ no CBD brands provided him with the rest, relaxation and recuperation he needed, former product manager John Seaman decided to take matters into his own hands and launched Plant IQ Organics.

He spent a year sourcing the highest-quality, organically-farmed CBD he could find and setting up sustainable technology-forward practices. As a result, Plant IQ Organics​ was born and now offers a range of locally-made high-quality THC-free CBD products including tinctures, softgels and gummies.

“At PlantiQ, we’re rewiring the way we live life,” emphasized Seaman, founder of Plant IQ Organics. “More than just great CBD products, we’re a movement towards good moods, great sleep and unbelievable collective health. We want people to reclaim their daily calm.”

These principles are all underlined by their products. Their CBD gummies – in strawberry lemonade or green apple variations – are potent, pure and effective. They are third-party lab tested for potency and quality. Packed full of the best natural ingredients sourced from farms that follow organic farming practices, the products are packed with non-GMO ​i​ngredients. All their products are made in the USA, and in cGMP certified facilities that support the highest quality in industry standards.

And when clients buy any of their products, Plant IQ Organics donates 1% of revenue. The company allows their customer to choose the charity that they donate the 1% to.

In the short time the company has been operational, it has received glowing testimonials from highly satisfied clients. Sue, from Illinois, commented:

“Plant IQ’s are amazing. Their products are top-notch.”

Kathryn, of Wisconsin, said: “I can’t say enough good things about this company. Their customer service is amazing, and their products work.”

To learn more about their products, or to buy them, view their website:​​www.plantiqorganics.com​​ or email:​john@plantiqorganics.com.​