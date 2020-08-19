SpectraScribe Provides Excellent Medico-Legal Transcription Services

Mississauga, ON, 2020-Aug-19 — /EPR Network/ — Patient records make effective healthcare a possibility for medical practitioners. Thus keeping clear, accurate, and contemporaneous patient records is a prime responsibility of all medical practitioners. These records document treatment and outcomes, and in a medico-legal context. Moreover, medico-legal records serve to demonstrate professional integrity and justify what treatment and medication the doctor has advised. SpectraScribe is providing excellent medico-legal transcription services to keep clear, accurate records.

SpectraScribe is the best medical transcription agency Canada, employing teams of transcriptionists who are fully capable of keeping track of conversation across a wide range of events. SpectraScribe has a team of certified and well-trained professionals working for them round the clock to deliver the reports of the patients as soon as possible. This is essential so that the doctors can be helped in the treatment.

Medico-Legal reports are written by medical professionals who have been chosen as an expert witness in a legal case. Patient records serve to demonstrate professional integrity and justify what doctors did. Hence they are of great help when patients complain or make a claim. Medical records require accurate transcription services because they can come under scrutiny.

SpectraScribe ensures to make them robust enough to withstand that scrutiny particularly as patients now have rights to access paper and electronic records. For clinical reasons, medical records fully document the progress of a patient’s care, recording all decisions taken, and the evidence on which those decisions were based.

For legal reasons, good and accurate record-keeping may prove invaluable in responding to and defending against a complaint or claim. When it comes to a claim of negligence, contemporaneous records of all decisions made about a patient’s care – and the justifications behind those decisions – are essential.

A good medical legal transcription service is comprehensive and accessible, legible, and pinned to a particular date.

The website spokesperson at SpectraScribe rightly elaborates that “Accurate transcriptions are not a luxury for professionals in the health, legal and business – it is an absolute necessity. As a professional, you expect your dictation to be transcribed exactly, if not better, than your original recording.”

SpectraScribe takes pride in serving clients that include:

MEDICAL – Kaiser Santa Teresa, Atomic Energy of Canada, Mercy Hospital, DePaul Health Center, Buenaventura Medical Group, Numerous Private Clinics

OTHER – Atomic Energy of Canada, Sheridan College, Ministry of Education, George Brown College, Univ. of Guelph, Univ. of Toronto, and Queens Univ.

