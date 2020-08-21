Tampa Bay Charity Coalition Announces First Nominee for “Making the Difference” Award

CLEARWATER, USA, 2020-Aug-21 — /EPR Network/ — On August 17, the Tampa Bay Charity Coalition announced the first nominee for their “Making the Difference” award. The nominee is Tami Martin, a foster youth and veterans’ advocate constantly dedicating herself to helping others.

Tami Martin is the founder of Future Resilient Empowered Engaged Foster Care Youth, a non-profit organization that provides support for foster children, whether they are currently in the foster care system or aging out of it.

Not content to just help foster children, during the coronavirus lockdown Tami founded the Tampa Bay Mask Project, hand sewing masks for foster group homes, at-risk youth, the U.S. Coast Guard, homeless veterans and anyone who needed them.

“My mission is to provide resources to those children. For example most of them are not aware of their rights as individuals,” said Tami. “So, I have been working alongside a local attorney and author to create and distribute a‘Know your Rights’ book, which covers how they can make their voice count and what rights they have.”

“Tami exemplifies the groups that are part of the Charity Coalition,” said Clemence Chevrot, Director of the Tampa Bay Charity Coalition and Community Affairs Director for the Church of Scientology Flag Service Organization. “She is always ready for action and to help those in need.”

In celebration of their 6th Anniversary, the Tampa Bay Charity Coalition honors those who helped the community constantly throughout 2020 with the “Making the Difference” award, acknowledging standout volunteers and charity founders. Youth volunteers can be nominated for the “Smile Makers” award.

Due to the coronavirus epidemic, the certificates and awards will be mailed to the recipients. The winner will be featured on the Tampa bay Charity Coalition page www.facebook.com/tbcharitycoalition

To request a nomination form, please contact the Director of the Tampa Bay Charity Coalition, Clemence Chevrot at clemence@cos.flag.org

About the Church of Scientology:

The Scientology religion was founded by humanitarian and philosopher, L. Ron Hubbard. The first Church of Scientology was formed in the United States in 1954 and has expanded to more than 11,000 churches, missions and affiliated groups, with millions of members in 165 nations. Scientologists are optimistic about life and believe there is hope for a saner world and better civilization, and actively do all they can to help achieve this. The Church of Scientology regularly engages in many humanitarian programs, such as anti-drug campaigns, human rights campaigns and global education programs. To learn more, visit www.scientology.org.