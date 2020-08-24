LED & RGB LIGHTS SYNCHRONIZED TO MUSIC Hosted @ VERTUCCIO

Mesa, AZ, 2020-Aug-24 — /EPR Network/ — Lights at the Farm will be back at Vertuccio Farm this November 14, 2020 thru January 3, 2021. Following an amazing first 2 seasons, Arizona’s largest walk-thru synchronized light show has added some new displays and attractions for all ages to enjoy with their family and friends. This amazing Christmas attraction will operate nightly from 5:30 pm – 9:30 pm Sunday – Thursday and 5:30 pm – 10:00 pm Friday and Saturday.

Lights at the Farm will continue to use cutting edge technology, both in RGB and LED Light Fixtures which has the ability to be customized and programmed to any of the favorite holiday songs. The light show will also include; dancing trees of light, 2 120’ long 4 color chasing light fields, leaping arches, 63 mini trees, 2 Tube Slides- outlined with lights, larger than life ornaments, a pre-lit Farm animal scene, Nativity Scene, putt putt, pallet maze, our amazing outdoor synthetic skating rink and so much more!! This year we will be honoring all of the medical personnel, first responders and all active and retired military veterans with a special “Red, White and Blue” patriotic song.

You don’t want to miss this new magical moment! Make sure to check our website for our special night events,which will include: Pictures with Santa, Frozen Characters- Anna And Elsa, Medical/Military Monday’s, Wonderful Wednesday’s, Craft for Kids, write a letter to Santa and our Troops and so much more! Admission to Lights at the Farm is just $13.00 at the gate per person every night of the week. We also will be running ONLINE Ticket Sales for $11.00 per person along with our GATE AND SKATE SPECIAL! But these tickets go fast, so, for more details visit our event site www.lightsatthefarm.com.

“We all have Christmas parties, Gifts and Activities during the Holiday Season, so that is why we have kept the price affordable for all families to be able to attend Lights at the Farm,” said Daniel Dille – owner of the event. “We want to provide an opportunity to all families around the valley that will be memorable and help create a new holiday tradition that they will cherish for years to come.”

