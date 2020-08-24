Maryland In Home Care Agency Discusses Home Care For Dementia Patients

Rockville, Maryland, 2020-Aug-24 — /EPR Network/ — Comfort Home Care, a Maryland in home care agency, recently released a blog discussing benefits of in home care for dementia patients. Those with dementia may need special support, and a high quality in home care agency can provide customized care that meets those needs.

In home care supports the ill and elderly with daily tasks and other activities while they live in the comfort of their own home rather than in a hospital, nursing home, or other care setting. Through in home care, patients receive support with dressing, bathing, exercise, and other tasks, such as remembering to take their medication. In home care typically does not include administering medications, providing therapy, or other major health care. This type of care can be beneficial to patients and families by providing professional assistance and socialization, which are essential for dementia patients, while allowing caretakers to rest and catch up on other tasks during home visits.

Home care for those with dementia differs from other types of in home care in several important ways. Caregivers working with dementia patients will be aware of how each stage of the disease affects the patient and be able to provide specialized care to support them during each one, helping patients feel more secure in their home. As a result, assistance with activities of daily living and daily and weekly schedules may differ. Caregivers will assist with remembering important information, managing aggression, following a structured schedule to combat anxiety, and other tasks in order to keep your loved one safe and maintain a high quality of life. Care is also filled with activities to help improve memory, like looking through old photo albums or listening to favorite music.

Speak with Comfort Home Care for more information about in home care for dementia patients or to schedule a consultation for your loved one. The agency’s team of trained caregivers understand the unique needs of patients living with dementia and their families and can create a customized care plan to ensure your loved one is supported and safe as their disease progresses. To schedule a free consultation to discuss your loved one’s needs, contact Comfort Home Care at 301-281-4301 or online at https://www.choosecomforthome.com/. The agency is headquartered at 121 Congressional Lane, Suite 201, Rockville, MD 20852.

