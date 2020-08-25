Dima Business creates Internet security solution with Threat Intelligence

Coimbatore, India, 2020-Aug-25 — /EPR Network/ — Coimbatore-based beginning up Dima Business Solutions has created “Dima Warrior”, which is equipped for setting up a solid guard against a large group of digital dangers including ransomware, malware, phishing, cryptomining, order and control, space age calculation, DNS redirecting and DNS Poisoning .

Dima Warrior has been worked to refresh the danger database much of the time. It is customisable and versatile, requires least reaction time for quicker Internet access and uses a lightweight database structure that gets refreshed at regular intervals, the organization said in a delivery.

Migrating and implanting with DIMA Warrior (DNS) is an uncomplicated and customizable, simple process. According to the Organization’s need and personal user needs DIMA WARRIOR solution is available on Private Cloud, Public Cloud and On premise Hardware based Implementation. Now single users are able to avail its services through Android and IOS apps for their Mobile phone and for their digital Gadgets

The organization was offering the security item for nothing during the lockdown time frame and DIMA Warrior can deliberately channel 74 web data classes and 193 nations’ IP databases. “This is our USP, as none of the DNS security items forestalls all the above mentioned,’ , said Mr. Devaraj Palaniswamy, Managing Director, DBS.

About company

DIMA Business Solutions Pvt Ltd is based in Coimbatore, INDIA and primarily offers Managed Server Security and Support services such as RIM (Remote Infrastructure Management) and Artificial Intelligence and Automation.More details can be availed at the company .

For more information, please contact:

DIMA Business Solutions Pvt Ltd

3, Raja Street, Kallimadai, Trichy Road,

Singanallur,

Coimbatore – 641005.

Phone: +91 422 4349269

Email: sales ( @ ) dimabusiness dot com

Website: www.dimabusiness.com

###