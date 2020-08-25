Antwone Dickens releases new album ‘Out tha Mud Vol. 2’

New York, NY, 2020-Aug-25 — /EPR Network/ — The songwriter and producer of hip hop known as Antwone Dickens has released his latest collection of beats, “Out tha Mud Vol. 2.” The album contains 12 original Antwone Dickens tracks for an approximate total listening time of 50 mins. It has been proudly published as an independent release without the involvement of the corporate music industry on the Money Train Entertainment record label. Catchy, inventive, and bearing hints of old school and contemporary hip-hop, “Out tha Mud Vol. 2” showcases Antwone Dickens as a uniquely talented beat doctor and promises he has plenty more where that came from.

“A friend of mine wanted to become a rapper,” Dickens says of his start in music. “He talked me into making beats for him, and I agreed. Making beats is now my passion.”

New York City’s Antwone Dickens (AKA Twizzy on the Beat) cites as main artistic influences Metro Boomin, Lex Luger, and Zaytovan. Antwone Dickens’s own sound takes elements from each of these and adds something fresh and unique for a result unlike anything today’s music fans have heard before. With an emphasis on deep groove, fun hooks, and plenty of open space to rap inside, “Out tha Mud Vol. 2” by Antwone Dickens has a little something for everybody.

Asked to describe the overall meaning of “Out tha Mud Vol. 2,” Antwone Dickens writes, “This album contains hip hop and R&B beats which can be enjoyed by themselves or can be put with lyrics by another artist looking for beats to create the perfect song.”

Antwone Dickens’ current official bio notes that he began on his phone in an app called Music Jam Maker.

“In the beginning the app was a bit of a challenge,” he writes. “In the end I was a master at using this app and needed more of a challenge. I wanted something where I could create music from my mind note by note. FL Studio and Pro Tools became the new wave for me of expressing my creative side in music. The first year was all about learning these programs and laying notes and mixing them properly. Once I learned this, I was off making songs 24/7, literally to the point my wife was upset with me. Eventually we got through that stage, lol. Now I would like to share my music I create with the world. I hope you listen and enjoy as much as me.”

“Out tha Mud Vol. 2” by Antwone Dickens on the Money Train Entertainment label is available from quality digital music stores online worldwide now. Get in early, beats fans and rappers.

