Kimlyn Mc Shine releases new single ‘I Say Come’

New York, NY, 2020-Aug-25 — /EPR Network/ — The songwriter and producer of soul music and contemporary gospel known as Kimlyn Mc Shine has released her latest official single, “I Say Come.” The single has been proudly published as an independent release without the involvement of the corporate music industry. Clarion, uplifting, and founded on the scriptures of the Christian Bible, “I Say Come” showcases Kimlyn Mc Shine as one of the most intriguing soul music and contemporary gospel artists of the year so far and promises that she has plenty more where that came from.

Montreal, Canada’s Kimlyn Mc Shine cites as main artistic influences Whitney Houston, Mariah Carey, Celine Dion, and Cece Winans. Kimlyn Mc Shine’s own sound takes elements from each of these and adds something fresh and unique for a result unlike anything today’s music fans have heard before. With an emphasis on heartfelt witnessing, sonorous worship and naturally warm vocal work, “I Say Come” by Kimlyn Mc Shine has a little something for everybody.

Asked to describe the overall meaning of “I Say Come,” Kimlyn Mc Shine writes, “This song is a message from God to the world. He knows that there are many people who are hurting, feeling lost, lonely, and broken-hearted. He wants them to know that no matter where you are in your life, or what you have done, he is waiting on you, and wants you to come to him, so he can heal your heart and give you a brand-new start if you so desire.”

Kimlyn Mc Shine’s music career began by singing in the church at the age of just eight.

“I started singing in choirs as a child in the island of Trinidad,” she writes. “I migrated to Canada where I sang in choirs for over 10 years. I presently sing on my worship team at church for over five years now.”

That present worship team is hosted by the Resurrection Center. Previous to that illustrious crew, Mc Shine sang with the Word of Life worship team for six years, the Montreal Gospel Choir for three, and the Jireh Gospel Choir for seven. With such a storied and successful career, it comes as no surprise that today, she remains a largely ecclesiastical performer.

“Music soothes the soul,” says Kimlyn Mc Shine. “It can change your mood in a heartbeat. Music can uplift your spirits when you are feeling a bit blue. Music can be used to help you express your most deepest thoughts and emotions.”

“I Say Come” by Kimlyn Mc Shine is available from quality digital music stores online worldwide 26 August 2020. Get in early, soul music and contemporary gospel fans.

-S. McCauley

Lead Press Release Writer

www.Octiive.com

Official Website –

http://www.kimlynmcshine.com

Official Instagram –

Kimlyn_McShine