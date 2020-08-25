Women’s Health Diagnostics Market : Increasing adoption of point-of-care and rapid diagnostic tests

Pune, India, 2020-Aug-25 — /EPR Network/ —

Women’s Health Diagnostics market is mainly driven by the increased adoption of point-of-care & rapid diagnostic tests, growth in the number of private diagnostic centers, high prevalence of infectious diseases in women, rising incidence of chronic & lifestyle-related disorders in women and increasing awareness about fertility testing in women & initiatives taken by government and health organizations.

The global women’s health diagnostics market is projected to reach USD 36.64 Billion by 2021 from USD 25.03 Billion in 2016, at a CAGR of around 7.9% during the forecast period.

Factors such as growing awareness about various health-related disorders among women, rising incidence of various chronic and lifestyle disorders in women, and high prevalence of infectious diseases such as HIV and hepatitis in women across the globe are driving the growth of the market.

In this report, the global women health diagnostics market is segmented on the basis of application and end user. On the basis of application, the market is segmented into nine segments namely, osteoporosis testing, ovarian cancer testing, cervical cancer testing, breast cancer testing, pregnancy & ovulation testing, prenatal genetic screening & carrier testing, infectious disease testing, sexually transmitted disease testing, and ultrasound.

The osteoporosis segment is further divided into bone densitometry and in vitro blood tests. The ovarian cancer segment is divided into tumor marker tests, diagnostic imaging tests and others. The cervical cancer segment is sub segmented into PAP smear testing and HPV testing. The breast cancer testing segment is further divided into mammography, tumor marker tests, blood cell count & blood chemistries, biopsies and other diagnostic imaging tests. Pregnancy and fertility testing market is sub segmented into lab-based testing, pregnancy self-test and ovulation prediction kits, ovulation prediction kits, fertility monitors and thermometers.

The prenatal genetic screening & carrier testing segment is further divided into cystic fibrosis, Down syndrome and Edward syndrome, TORCH infections and others (fragile x-syndrome & tay-sachs diseases). Further on, the infectious disease testing market segment is sub segmented into methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aurea (MRSA), urinary tract infections (vaginal pH & vaginitis), hepatitis, tuberculosis, and others infectious disease testing.

Geographically, the global market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. In 2015, North America commanded the largest share of the global women health diagnostics market. The major share of this region can be attributed to increasing prevalence of cancer among women in this region, increasing incidence of lifestyle related health disorders, growing focus of manufacturers of women’s health diagnostic products on expanding their presence in this region, and increasing demand for fertility testing monitors

Key Market Players :

The prominent players in this market are Siemens AG (Germany), Quest Diagnostics Inc. (U.S.), Hologic, Inc. (U.S.), F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG (Switzerland), PerkinElmer Inc. (U.S.), Alere Inc. (U.S.), GE Healthcare (U.S.), Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD) (U.S.), Abbott Laboratories (U.S.), bioMérieux SA (France), and Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands).