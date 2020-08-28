DesignRiver Launches New COVID-19 Templates For Printing Businesses

IRVING, Texas, 2020-Aug-28 — /EPR Network/ — DesignRiver, a new and rising web-to-print design templates marketplace, is on a mission to help struggling online printing companies communicate to their target audience with a purpose during the pandemic.

And for that, it has launched a series of new COVID-19 templates. ( https://www.designriver.co/covid19-sign-templates.html) The initiative hopes to help printers increase their print sales with ease by providing hundreds of editable design options for their end-users.

Given the world is in the middle of the Coronavirus pandemic, working remotely, public outings with face masks and social distancing have become second nature to humans. ( https://www.designriver.co/graphic-design-templates-tshirt.html )

Businesses have had to adjust to the outbreak. While some have pivoted and expanded into new services, others have continued to thrive, and some have not been so lucky. Even though there is better control over things today, the future is still uncertain.

“There are so many consumers who want to make a sale urgently, and for that, they need printable items printing materials to market themselves. This is the right time to empower people-in-need with editable design templates combined with W2P technology,” says Nidhi Agarwal, Founder of DesignRiver and its parent company, Design’N’Buy. https://www.designnbuy.com/

DesignRiver currently offers a COVID-19 customizable template repository comprising office signage, floor graphics, posters, t-shirts, tags, banners, and flyers, among others.

The end-customers can easily include any COVID-19-related instructions such as “Wear a mask,” “Keep a safe distance,” and “Wash your hands,” and in public areas (e.g., malls and food courts) and enclosed spaces (e.g., grocery shops and pharmacies).

“We want to halve the effort that goes into artwork creation for our print clients’ customers. With our editable templates, the unnecessary coordination with in-house designers for deciding designs also gets eliminated,” adds Nidhi.

The purchase process is simple for printing companies. All they have to do is buy any printable product design bundles from the DesignRiver website and add them to their W2P storefront . Since they also receive an extended license for a single W2P domain with the purchase, printers can showcase the templates on the site and sell print services on the basis of those designs.

In addition, DesignRiver’s photo, font, and clipart libraries are made available that are free for commercial use. We have ensured that the templates can be downloaded in SVG. This user-friendly format can be edited using different tools such as Adobe InDesign, Apple Pages, Illustrator, Publisher, and CorelDraw,” explains Nidhi.

Depending upon the print product, the templates are available in different sizes and come with a well-defined safe margin, cut margin, and bleed margin. DesignRiver caters to printing businesses offering their services to various industries such as real estate, tours and travel, F&B, real estate, and more.

DesignRiver is a brand of Design’N’Buy , a leading web2print service provider known for its professionalism and innovation. If your printing business is struggling to communicate effectively with its end-customers about COVID-19, now might be a good time to check out DesignRiver’s collection. Their customer representative team can be contacted at +1-347-647-9799 for instant support.

Visit for more information: https://www.designriver.co/ || https://www.designnbuy.com/