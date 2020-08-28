Tax Assist: Streamlining the NRI Properties, Tax-Filing and Associated Procedures During the Pandemic:

Kolkata, India, 2020-Aug-28 — /EPR Network/ — The massive scale of the COVID-19 pandemic was unprecedented, and its impacts are still echoing across all parts of the world. As the death tolls keep on mounting, NRIs must be having a hard time with their property sales and the related procedures as there is no way you can cross international borders now without risking your health and safety. In such a context, every process including property sales, filing relevant taxes and remitting funds to the foreign countries are taken care of by Tax Assist.

Tax Assist are the super-specialists in every kind of operation that involves NRI property sale and fund repatriation. The TDS on NRI sale of property in India is filed along with other relevant taxes efficiently. It allows for the double tax avoidance India-Us for property sale in India if the NRI is currently based in the US. Tax Assist specializes in such end-to-end services for the global Indians where they can stay relaxed as the entire team takes due responsibility for processes from NRI property valuation using a Government Registered Valuer to obtaining TDS certificate and repatriating funds.

If the NRI client needs a smooth process involving repatriation of funds from India, there is none other than Tax Assist to provide such services. Once the NRI completes the documentation of source funds and LRS cum FEMA declarations through the BOB a2 form, Tax Assist comes into the picture. Upon arrangement of the necessary documents including Bank of India bank a2 form, the rest of the repatriation procedures are handled by the professionals of Tax Assist, and the entire proceedings are credited to the NRI’s overseas bank account within 3 to 25 working days.

Tax Assist will take care of any amount of foreign remittance, once they meet necessary tax laws and contain every relevant document, certifications and clearances ranging from BOB a2 form, other banking documentations, tax certifications, RBI clearances, etc. The process developed by the competent team of Tax Assist is unarguably secure and reliable, and it has helped them to reach the distinguished level of credibility amongst NRI and other international clients.

One of the most fundamental and key features of this process is that none of these affairs requires the physical presence of the NRI client in India. Thus, the current pandemic situation will not affect the property transactions by an NRI if Tax Assist is involved in the activities and has been bestowed the chance to handle them. Once the Tax Assist team has been bestowed with the responsibility, it takes care of the entire process to deliver maximum satisfaction to the client. The group sees to it that every end-to-end procedure including the filing of TDS on NRI sale of property, double tax avoidance India-US for property sale in India and repatriation of funds to the overseas bank account is done with utmost diligence.