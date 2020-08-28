Kestone’s Virtual Events Platform 2.0 Takes The Experiential Game a Notch Higher

New Delhi, India, 2020-Aug-28 — /EPR Network/ — Kestone, among India’s leading integrated marketing services company and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Career Launcher (NSE, BSE: CLEDUCATE), today introduced an advanced version of their Virtual Events platform which promises to take the user experience multiple notches up. Version 2.0 of Kestone Virtual Events platform comes with a host of advancements including an overhauled User Interface (UI), support for multiple languages and advanced audience engagement and gamification features.

Speaking about the enhancements, Piyush Gupta, President, Kestone said, “Providing an immersive user experience has been one of the key pillars of Kestone Virtual Events platform, besides its ability to drive user engagements and compute deep data analytics. While a lot of us are conversant with conventional web conferencing solutions such as webinars, we need to be cognizant of the fact that there any many users who are experiencing virtual events for the first time. It is like graduating from wearing 3D glasses to using AR/VR solutions. Any good technology solution must handhold such graduations carefully keeping the end user in mind. Our UI enhancements try to aim just that by making the platform intuitive and extremely user friendly even for the first-time users.”

With second version of its Virtual Events platform, Kestone also introduces support for multiple languages. This means that now beyond English, the platform can also be offered in regional and foreign languages. Commenting on the upgrade, Piyush said, “Both content delivery pattern of brands and content consumption behaviour of consumers have seen tectonic shifts in recent times. Nowadays, just having a device-agnostic design isn’t enough for a digital product and one needs to look deeper into demographical attributes as well. Therefore, for our Virtual Events platform to be a truly global product, providing support for content delivery in the language-of-choice was both aspirational and inevitable for us.”

Kestone believes that these product upgrades will make its platform accessible to larger markets transcending geographical and demographical boundaries. Now the platform comes loaded with a host of features including 3D environments, LIVE video streaming, audience engagement interventions with polls & quizzes and real-time reporting while being compliant with international norms for data privacy and data security. Within 90 days of its’ initial launch, successful virtual conferences have already been hosted on the previous version of the platform for Google, Redington, in partnership with Dell Technologies, Strategink, in partnership with IBM and, CNBC-TV18, engaging 40,000+ CXO level visitors, 75,000 students, with 60,000+ social media interactions and 50,000+ exhibitor booth & product demo zone visits.

Talking further about the platform, Piyush said, “COVID-19 is a black swan moment for the events industry during which we saw up close, how, many businesses for whom events have been the lifeline, have suffered. With this product we aspire to set benchmarks for delivering exceptional customer experiences in the virtual world which are as good as physical events. That is where we have ploughed all our learnings from over two decades of event management experience into building this platform. The response to the initial version of the platform has been encouraging both in India and in the global markets of Canada, Dubai, Singapore and US.”

About Kestone. Founded in 1997, Kestone is among India’s leading integrated marketing solutions provider offering services in digital marketing, event management, marketing communications, customized engagement programs, training and manpower services. A wholly-owned subsidiary of Career Launcher (NSE, BSE: CLEDUCATE), it is headquartered in New Delhi with offices in Bengaluru & Mumbai in India besides Singapore, Dubai & the US. The Rs. 130 crore organization counts Dell and Cisco as among its longest-serving clients and has strategized & executed several programs/campaigns for 100+ companies across IT, ITES, FMCG, travel, transport, automotive and real estate. It has built a portfolio of successful IPs – Melting Pot, Inquizitive Minds, Pocket Events, and Axis. Kestone has won ACEF Global Customer Engagement Awards in 2018, 2019 & 2020, WOW Awards, Lighthouse Insights Best Mobile Marketing 2018, and Marketing Excellence Awards 2017 among other accolades.

