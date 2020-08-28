Tag Construction Services, Inc. is the Leading Solar Solutions Company in San Diego

San Diego, CA, 2020-Aug-28 — /EPR Network/ — Since 1988, Tag Construction Services, Inc. has been raising the bar in the Southern California solar niche through quality focus and customer centricity. The company sells, installs and maintains high quality residential and commercial solar power systems in San Diego County, Orange County, Los Angeles, Riverside and the Inland Empire. From amps, volts, weights, frame sizes to wattage, every aspect is tailored to the client’s exact requirement. The equipment is tested to stringent standards to draw maximum performance, longevity and savings for clients.

The spokesperson at Tag Construction Services recently stated, “Energy rates are shooting up alarmingly. Worst still, the trend is expected to hold true in future as well. That makes a strong case for going solar. As one of the best solar companies in San Diego, Tag Construction Service is committed to provide clean, reliable and economical energy throughout South California. We design solar systems that utilize solar energy for power generation. We, thus, not only help clients save big on power bills but also protect the planet and improve the quality of life.”

Tag Construction Services follows a standard protocol based on a consultative approach to achieve the highest standards in service delivery. A free home evaluation is provided to each client to know his unique requirements, and solutions are customized accordingly. Whether the client simply wants to reduce his power bills a little or aspires going completely off-grid, the company can cater to any specific need with purpose and precision. For residential settings, Tag Construction Services offers panel installation for heating, cooling and total electrical needs.

On special finance options, the spokesperson further stated, “Given the high upfront solar cost San Diego, going solar is usually tough for people with budget consideration. But not anymore, as the federal government provides 30% tax credit of the total cost involved. Tag Construction Services also contributes to the cause by endorsing special finance options from YGRENE. In partnership with the city government, YGRENE offers low cost financing to enable property owners go solar at zero out of pocket payments. However, eligibility requirements apply.”

Tag Construction Services is powered by skillful, friendly and trained crews that work hard to live up to customer expectations. From initial consultation and home evaluation to installation, they work to the client’s brief and ensure timely output of the project. The company has a dedicated customer support in place, should the client need any help with anything.

Tag Construction Services, Inc. is a reliable roofing and construction contractor serving San Diego County, Orange County, Los Angeles, Riverside and the Inland Empire for over three decades. As a licensed General Contractor, the company excels in all aspects of roofing, from re-roofs, maintenance to repairs. Over the years, Tag Construction Services has emerged as one of the top solar companies near me in San Diego and the rest of South California.

