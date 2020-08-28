Elite Introductions and Matchmaking Offers Virtual Meetings

Orlando, FL, 2020-Aug-28 — /EPR Network/ — Elite Introductions and Matchmaking is pleased to announce they now offer virtual meetings for all of the matches they make. As a matchmaking service that specializes in professionals and retirees, they understand the desire to meet someone new and find that perfect match, even with all the restrictions currently in place. That’s why they decided to implement virtual meetings so individuals can maintain a social life and work toward finding their ideal life partner.

Founded by Elisabeth Dabbelt, Elite Introductions and Matchmaking offers services unlike the typical online dating sites. All professionals are thoroughly vetted so individuals can feel confident in finding not only a compatible match, but in the safety of meeting new people. All matches are made on a one-on-one basis after gathering information on each individual and finding compatible matches. With the virtual meetings, matched individuals can get to know each other at their own pace and feel confident the person they are matched with meets their expectations, even before meeting in person. Due to concerns with the pandemic, virtual meetings are a safe, effective way to gauge attraction and compatibility.

Dabbelt takes great pride in her work and works closely with every client to ensure they have the best chance of meeting a long-term partner in life. She offers a complimentary consultation to answer any questions and to show her potential clients exactly what they can expect from her matchmaking services.

Anyone interested in learning about these virtual meetings and how they can help maintain a social love life can find out more by visiting the Elite Introductions and Matchmaking website or by calling 1-407-628-4904.

About Elite Introductions and Matchmaking : Elite Introductions and Matchmaking is a matchmaking service founded by Elisabeth Dabbelt in 1987. Her focus is on helping busy professionals find the perfect match without wasting their time on other online dating options that aren’t as secure and don’t personally match individuals based on interests and more. Her goal is to help individuals safely find the ideal life partner through one-on-one consultations and a strict vetting process, allowing individuals to get to know each other before they meet in person.

